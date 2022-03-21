Construction work for Cedar to Dortha and Dortha Inlet Project to begins Monday

The City of Flagstaff will begin construction of drainage improvements in the Spruce Wash from Cedar Avenue to Dortha Avenue the week of March 21, 2022. The work includes improvements to the open drainage channel between Cedar and Dortha and reconstruction of the drainage inlet in Dortha to increase capacity. This project is part of the overall Spruce Wash improvements in response to the unprecedented Museum Fire flooding that the community experienced during the 2021 Monsoon season.

Dortha between Main Street and Rose Street will remain closed to traffic and construction vehicles will be present in the neighborhood. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be restricted from the construction zone. Mail, delivery services, and trash/recycle services will be maintained and will remain on their usual schedules. Typical work hours are Monday – Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with work on Fridays or weekends as necessary. The Project is anticipated to be complete by July 15, 2022.

Property owners are advised to keep flood mitigation measures (including sandbags and barricades) in place.

Questions can be directed to Christine Cameron, City of Flagstaff Project Manager at 928-213-2682 or ccameron@flagstaffaz.gov. For more information, please visit museumfloodprojects.com

