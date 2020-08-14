Community: The importance of summer food programs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I spent decades proudly serving in Army intelligence. Our job was to collect data and analyze it in order to inform decision-making and to find solutions to whatever challenges we faced.

Now, facing a national childhood obesity crisis, the data tells us that modernizing and improving our nation’s school and summer meals programs has never been more important—especially in the midst of COVID-19.

As our state and our nation persevere in the face of the pandemic, this health emergency has been a sometimes-painful reminder of the fragility of some of the most fundamental elements of our society.

There’s nothing more fundamental than the need to eat healthy food on a regular basis.

Yet, that was a problem faced squarely by our nation’s young people even before the adoption of pandemic-related restrictions. Now, with schools out indefinitely, another obstacle stands between our children and their ability to access nutritious, healthy food, such as fresh fruits and vegetables.