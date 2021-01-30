Community survey on diversity reveals strengths, room for growth in Flagstaff

A recent survey found that a majority of sampled residents feel “welcome” in Flagstaff but have also likely witnessed an incident of hostility or discrimination at least once.

On Tuesday, members of the Flagstaff City Council were briefed on the Commission of Diversity Awareness’s findings by members Jean Toner and DeAnn Wegwert.

The 15-question online survey posted on the city website asked participants to rate their experience with different aspects of Flagstaff, ranging from “very comfortable” to “very uncomfortable.” Scaled questions were then followed by open-ended questions, where participants were able to leave comments.

In total, the survey generated 154 responses from individuals ranging in age, race, ethnicity and gender. About one-fifth of the participants said they “frequently” witnessed an incident of hostility or discrimination based on the above identities.

Wegwert, who presented the findings from the open-ended responses, said some were concerned that members of law enforcement and businesses were racially profiling individuals.