Community news: $787,862 granted to support COVID-19 relief needs
Community news: $787,862 granted to support COVID-19 relief needs

Arizona Community Foundation

The Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff and its collaborating partners have made 82 grants totaling $787,862 to regional nonprofit organizations providing immediate and long-term relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding has been distributed from the Flagstaff/Northern AZ COVID-19 Community Response Fund as well as the generous support of Forest Highlands Foundation, GeoFund and other collaborating partners and donors of ACF of Flagstaff.

Nonprofit organizations who have received grant funding to-date include:

Alpine Community Theater

International Raptors & Falconry Center

Artists' Coalition of Flagstaff

Kachina Peaks Avalanche Center, Inc.

Ballet Folklorico de Colores

Lowell Observatory

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Native Americans for Community Action

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Round Valley

Northeast Arizona Family Resource Center

Canyon Movement Company

Northern Arizona Volunteer Medical Corps

Capoeira Amizade

Northland Family Help Center

Catholic Charities

Northland Hospice & Palliative Care

Circle of Page Food Bank

Over the Rainbow Butterfly Garden

Coconino County Search & Rescue

Paw Placement/High Country Humane

Coconino Humane Association

Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center

Conservation Conservancy

Quality Connections

Conservation Legacy

Red Feather Development

Discing4Kids

Rez Refuge Ministries

Ferox Wildlife Foundation

Riordan Mansion State Park

Flagstaff Alano Club

St. Vincent De Paul

Flagstaff Arts Council

Stuck Acupuncture

Flagstaff EcoRanch

Sunshine Rescue Mission

Flagstaff Family Food Center

The Arb at Flagstaff

Flagstaff Medical Center

The Hopi Foundation

Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival

The Salvation Army of Flagstaff

Flagstaff Shelter Services

Theatrikos

Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra

Think Jesus

Flagstaff Youth Riders, Inc.

Threaded Together

Grand Canyon Food Pantry

Tohdenasshai Committee Against Family Abuse

Habitat for Humanity

Tuba City Regional Medical Center

Horses, Heroes & Hope, Inc.

Tynkertopia, Inc.

Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona

Willow Bend Environmental Center

Hozhoni Foundation, Inc.

The initial focus for the fund is to meet the immediate, basic needs of the most vulnerable populations. Subsequent grant considerations were extend to long-term recovery for nonprofit organizations impacted by loss of revenue.

ACF of Flagstaff is an affiliate of the Arizona Community Foundation. To date, ACF has awarded 800 grants statewide totaling over $8.9 million for COVID-19 relief.

About ACF

Founded in 1987, the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff is a permanent philanthropic endowment for the benefit of communities in Flagstaff and Northern Arizona. This family of charitable funds is guided by a local Board of Advisors and benefits from cost-efficient, centralized professional services provided by the Arizona Community Foundation.

Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans. With five regional offices serving communities across Arizona, ACF is among the top 25 community foundations in the nation with more than $960 million in trust and endowment assets, and is certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations. Since inception, ACF and its affiliates have awarded more than $783 million in grants, scholarships, and loans to nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies. More information is available at azfoundation.org.

Donations welcome

Donate to the Flagstaff/Northern AZ COVID-19 Community Response Fund at azfoundation.org/covid19 and select the ‘Flagstaff’ tab. For more information, contact Pats Shriver at PShriver@azfoundation.org or call 928-526-1956

