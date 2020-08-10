Community news: $787,862 granted to support COVID-19 relief needs

The Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff and its collaborating partners have made 82 grants totaling $787,862 to regional nonprofit organizations providing immediate and long-term relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding has been distributed from the Flagstaff/Northern AZ COVID-19 Community Response Fund as well as the generous support of Forest Highlands Foundation, GeoFund and other collaborating partners and donors of ACF of Flagstaff.
Nonprofit organizations who have received grant funding to-date include:
Alpine Community Theater
International Raptors & Falconry Center
Artists' Coalition of Flagstaff
Kachina Peaks Avalanche Center, Inc.
Ballet Folklorico de Colores
Lowell Observatory
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Native Americans for Community Action
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Round Valley
Northeast Arizona Family Resource Center
Canyon Movement Company
Northern Arizona Volunteer Medical Corps
Capoeira Amizade
Northland Family Help Center
Catholic Charities
Northland Hospice & Palliative Care
Circle of Page Food Bank
Over the Rainbow Butterfly Garden
Coconino County Search & Rescue
Paw Placement/High Country Humane
Coconino Humane Association
Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center
Conservation Conservancy
Quality Connections
Conservation Legacy
Red Feather Development
Discing4Kids
Rez Refuge Ministries
Ferox Wildlife Foundation
Riordan Mansion State Park
Flagstaff Alano Club
St. Vincent De Paul
Flagstaff Arts Council
Stuck Acupuncture
Flagstaff EcoRanch
Sunshine Rescue Mission
Flagstaff Family Food Center
The Arb at Flagstaff
Flagstaff Medical Center
The Hopi Foundation
Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival
The Salvation Army of Flagstaff
Flagstaff Shelter Services
Theatrikos
Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra
Think Jesus
Flagstaff Youth Riders, Inc.
Threaded Together
Grand Canyon Food Pantry
Tohdenasshai Committee Against Family Abuse
Habitat for Humanity
Tuba City Regional Medical Center
Horses, Heroes & Hope, Inc.
Tynkertopia, Inc.
Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona
Willow Bend Environmental Center
Hozhoni Foundation, Inc.
The initial focus for the fund is to meet the immediate, basic needs of the most vulnerable populations. Subsequent grant considerations were extend to long-term recovery for nonprofit organizations impacted by loss of revenue.
ACF of Flagstaff is an affiliate of the Arizona Community Foundation. To date, ACF has awarded 800 grants statewide totaling over $8.9 million for COVID-19 relief.
About ACF
Founded in 1987, the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff is a permanent philanthropic endowment for the benefit of communities in Flagstaff and Northern Arizona. This family of charitable funds is guided by a local Board of Advisors and benefits from cost-efficient, centralized professional services provided by the Arizona Community Foundation.
Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans. With five regional offices serving communities across Arizona, ACF is among the top 25 community foundations in the nation with more than $960 million in trust and endowment assets, and is certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations. Since inception, ACF and its affiliates have awarded more than $783 million in grants, scholarships, and loans to nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies. More information is available at azfoundation.org.
