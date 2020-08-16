Community: Local orthopaedic practice gives back: Flagstaff Bone & Joint raises $1,140 for local athletes

In addition to donating 100% of the proceeds made from their sports physical event to local athletic programs, Flagstaff Bone & Joint matched the amount brought in by student-athletes of Flagstaff High School, Northland Preparatory Academy and BASIS Flagstaff, totaling an additional donation of $620.

“We are grateful to everyone who participated in this year’s event,” Darius Moezzi, M.D., sports medicine surgeon at Flagstaff Bone & Joint, said. “We are also thankful for the opportunity to give back to our local athletes and their teams.”

For more information about Flagstaff Bone & Joint, please call (928) 773-2280.

Offering excellence in bone, joint and muscle care, the specialty-trained doctors at Flagstaff Bone & Joint are dedicated orthopaedic experts. The practice’s nine doctors specialize in the ankle, elbow, foot, hand, hip, knee, shoulder, spine and wrist as well as joint replacement and revision, pain management, physical medicine and rehabilitation, sports medicine, and trauma care. Flagstaff Bone & Joint offers orthopaedic care to Flagstaff, Kingman, Cottonwood and the surrounding areas. To learn more about Flagstaff Bone & Joint and its doctors and services, please visit www.flagstaffboneandjoint.com, “like” Flagstaff Bone & Joint on Facebook or follow @Bone_Joint on Twitter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0