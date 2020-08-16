Community: Local orthopaedic practice gives back: Flagstaff Bone & Joint raises $1,140 for local athletes

Flagstaff Bone & Joint recently provided safe sports physicals to 114 student-athletes during its annual sports physical event held on Aug. 1 at the Flagstaff office, located at 77 W. Forest Ave., Suite 301. In addition to providing local student-athletes with access to safe sports physicals, the practice raised $1,140 in proceeds, which will be donated to the athletic programs of each participating athlete.
“At Flagstaff Bone & Joint, our highest priority is the safety of student-athletes in the game and out in the world,” Torey Botti., sports medicine specialist at the practice, said. “That’s why this year’s annual sports physical event had strict safety protocols to ensure each student-athlete received the highest level of protection.”
The practice safely provided expert, low-cost pre-participation physicals to student-athletes from:
• BASIS Flagstaff.
• Coconino High School.
• Flagstaff High School.
• Flagstaff Junior Academy.
• Flagstaff Unified Hockey Association.
• Mount Elden Middle School.
• Northland Preparatory Academy.
• Sinagua Middle School.
In addition to donating 100% of the proceeds made from their sports physical event to local athletic programs, Flagstaff Bone & Joint matched the amount brought in by student-athletes of Flagstaff High School, Northland Preparatory Academy and BASIS Flagstaff, totaling an additional donation of $620.
“We are grateful to everyone who participated in this year’s event,” Darius Moezzi, M.D., sports medicine surgeon at Flagstaff Bone & Joint, said. “We are also thankful for the opportunity to give back to our local athletes and their teams.”
For more information about Flagstaff Bone & Joint, please call (928) 773-2280.
Offering excellence in bone, joint and muscle care, the specialty-trained doctors at Flagstaff Bone & Joint are dedicated orthopaedic experts. The practice’s nine doctors specialize in the ankle, elbow, foot, hand, hip, knee, shoulder, spine and wrist as well as joint replacement and revision, pain management, physical medicine and rehabilitation, sports medicine, and trauma care. Flagstaff Bone & Joint offers orthopaedic care to Flagstaff, Kingman, Cottonwood and the surrounding areas. To learn more about Flagstaff Bone & Joint and its doctors and services, please visit www.flagstaffboneandjoint.com, “like” Flagstaff Bone & Joint on Facebook or follow @Bone_Joint on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!