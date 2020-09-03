Community: Local Jewish group spreads hope and positivity through lawn signs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the pandemic forced the suspension of all in-person activities at the Molly Blank Jewish Community Center, Chabad of Flagstaff quickly shifted gears, seeking to discover and fulfill the community’s most pressing needs.

With the Passover holiday fast approaching in early April, Chabad took immediate measures to ensure that the holiday, typically celebrated at Seder dinners with family and friends, would still be joyful even for people isolated at home. Chabad mobilized volunteers to pack and deliver Passover matzoh and Seder-to-Go kits, enabling everyone to fully celebrate the holiday in the comfort of their own homes.

Once Passover ended, Chabad directors sought ways to continue to spread hope and joy.

“We wondered what we could offer to our greater community to lift everyone’s spirits,” Rabbi Dovie Shapiro, executive director at the Jewish community center, said.

“In the midst of a dark and confusing time, we looked for a silver lining and a positive message,” Shapiro added.

That positive message came in the form of brightly colored lawn signs displaying the message, “Kindness, Patience, and Hope are also Highly Contagious. Don’t Wait To Catch It...Be a Carrier.”