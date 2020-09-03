Community: Local Jewish group spreads hope and positivity through lawn signs

When the pandemic forced the suspension of all in-person activities at the Molly Blank Jewish Community Center, Chabad of Flagstaff quickly shifted gears, seeking to discover and fulfill the community’s most pressing needs.
With the Passover holiday fast approaching in early April, Chabad took immediate measures to ensure that the holiday, typically celebrated at Seder dinners with family and friends, would still be joyful even for people isolated at home. Chabad mobilized volunteers to pack and deliver Passover matzoh and Seder-to-Go kits, enabling everyone to fully celebrate the holiday in the comfort of their own homes.
Once Passover ended, Chabad directors sought ways to continue to spread hope and joy.
“We wondered what we could offer to our greater community to lift everyone’s spirits,” Rabbi Dovie Shapiro, executive director at the Jewish community center, said.
“In the midst of a dark and confusing time, we looked for a silver lining and a positive message,” Shapiro added.
That positive message came in the form of brightly colored lawn signs displaying the message, “Kindness, Patience, and Hope are also Highly Contagious. Don’t Wait To Catch It...Be a Carrier.”
“We wanted to put a smile on people’s faces with a universal message that resonates for everyone who wants to spread hope, kindness, caring, and patience,” Shapiro said.
Chabad embarked on a mission to raise the spirits of Flagstaff residents by widely distributing the lawn signs for free.
Steve and Lyvier Chatinsky, owners of Peace Surplus, were excited to plant a sign in front of their house.
“Our lawn sign is an inspiration of unity and how together we can bring back a bright and healthy future,” Steve said.
“‘Kindness, Patience and Hope’ are three strong affirmations we can all use more of during these troubled times,” Flagstaff resident Wendy Weed, said. “So many changes, unknowns and losses can lead to feelings of despair, but these three qualities we all possess can be greatly strengthened by remembering to share them with one other.”
Longtime Flagstaff residents Leslie and John Thatcher also appreciated the opportunity to share a positive message with their neighbors.
“We loved the generous message Chabad created and were so grateful for the opportunity to spread that message,” Leslie said.
For more information or to order a lawn sign, visit:
www.jewishflagstaff.com/lawnsigns or call Chabad at 928-255-5756.
