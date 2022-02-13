Community Assistance Teams of Flagstaff receives sustainability grant for mobile outreach center

Wendy White, 67, has been watching a lot of YouTube tutorials. Her long career as an attorney, criminal justice coordinator, founder and former director of Flagstaff Shelter Services did not prepare her to remove Freon air conditioning units from a 40-foot school bus.

“They’re a pain,” White said, especially the riveted metal plates they leave behind. She and her husband tried drilling out the rivets, but eventually resorted to using a hand-held jack hammer to pop the metal from the bus ceiling.

The racket is deafening. Even from outside the bus, with the doors closed, it’s enough to stop a conversation and scare the ravens from the pines that shade the dirt lot outside White’s Mountainaire home.

White purchased the gutted 2001 Bluebird school bus in September 2021. The bus already had 216,000 miles on the International Harvester engine, but White wasn’t concerned.

“According to my sources, these things can go to 500,000 or more,” she said.

The more the better, because this bus has quite the future. It’s undergoing a transformation. Where there were air conditioning units there is now standing room. Wheel wells have been covered with cabinetry and walls have been erected to divide the interior into multiple rooms. Even the classic yellow school bus paint went the way of autumn leaves and is now covered in a coat of snow white, a blank slate.

Come spring, the bus will start its new life as a mobile outreach center designed to serve the unsheltered population of Flagstaff. The center will include resting space, a coffee maker, a restroom complete with shower, and the capacity to distribute essentials such as food, hygiene kits and warm clothing.

Converting the bus has been a huge undertaking made possible by volunteers, a GoFundMe and a Neighborhood Sustainability Grant from the City of Flagstaff. It’s also the first project of the recently formed nonprofit Community Assistance Teams of Flagstaff — CATs for short.

White formed CATs with Darrell Marks, a Flagstaff High School teacher and recipient of the JFK Profile in Courage Award.

Marks and White also work together through another nonprofit, the Southwest Center for Equal Justice (SCEJ). The mission of SCEJ is to “eliminate systemic bias and disparate treatment in the criminal justice system toward persons of color, the economically disadvantaged and persons suffering from mental illness.”

Part of the mission of CATs is to help people avoid the criminal justice system in the first place. The outreach bus will fit into this mission by providing resources and an alternative response that can intervene in situations that might otherwise put unsheltered people at odds with the law — like a place to use the restroom, sleep safe or even just obtain the basics for survival without having to resort to desperate measures.

The need for alternative responses to policing in Flagstaff became a major concern over the last two years as public protests demanded reallocation of police funding and the city began requesting proposals for alternative response contracts. While Marks and White stayed abreast of the proceedings, they were unsatisfied with what they observed.

It appeared to White that the services the city was interested in contracting were “driven more from a punitive law enforcement model,” and she and Marks agreed that such services left large gaps in the needs of the community.

“We don't see law enforcement as a response to social problems,” White said, noting that even services distinct from law enforcement, such as the shelter White founded, don’t always work for each person who needs assistance.

In order to address these gaps, CATs is driven by k’e, a principle that Marks describes as acknowledging the “responsibility in relationships.” A k’e approach to unsheltered activism is bottom-up, meets people where they are and helps integrate them into the larger community.

“If we're going to be a functional community, then we need to acknowledge all of the threads that are woven through the fabric of our culture,” Marks said. “[White] and I both have a lot of connections to folks who are unsheltered and are struggling through systems that are not accessible to them.”

According to Marks, CATs work is a matter of sustainability not only for the way it can reduce pressures on agencies and services not equipped to handle each person’s needs, but also because the people served can be of better service to each other.

“We have we have a number of talented people in our community that don't get the opportunity to engage,” he said. “Human beings come from all walks of life. When we come together, we can learn from one another, and we can build together.”

The CATs bus itself has been built by White, Marks and a community of volunteers; its function will also be defined through collaboration. Marks and White foresee that when they roll out the bus, they will refine its exact routine through feedback and community need. As a starting point, they anticipate beginning service as both an alternative response for unsheltered people in crisis and as a mobile center that can routinely post at known locations.

But there are still some things to be done before they are up and running. The bus’s interior needs finishing. So does its exterior. Marks and White are working with a handful of artists to come up with an Indigenous-themed mural to decorate the sides.

“I want it to be identifiably recognized by Indigenous persons as being welcoming to them,” White said, recognizing that when it comes to unsheltered services, Indigenous people often face accessibility issues exacerbated by historical and cultural trauma. “I want to make sure that we're getting to people who aren't engaging in services."

The CATs bus is still a work in progress, but White hopes to have it ready for “beta testing” by the end of the month. Once the bus is up and running, Marks and White plan to pursue complementary projects such as a tiny home village, safe sleeping sites, and a land based respite center.

The bus is only the beginning, Marks said.

“This is just one piece to the greater purpose that we're working towards.”

To support CATs, visit their GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/mobile-outreach-services.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

