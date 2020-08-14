Community and passion: Dr. Robinson an advocate for good health and a fun leader

For more than 30 years, Dr. Jonathan Robinson has committed himself to compassionate dental care for vulnerable Flagstaff citizens. On the eve of his retirement, peers and community organizations were already honoring his selfless commitment and offering their accolades for his great works, here are their words:
From Dr. Dale Hallberg:
In the annals of Flagstaff dentistry as well as life in Flagstaff, Dr. Jon Robinson will go down as one of the finest. His dedication to his patients and the art of dentistry is unsurpassed: Super sharp, knowledgeable, skilled, ethical, empathetic, generous and genuine, not to mention adventuresome. He is loved and revered by his patients and staff and the dental community will not be the same without him in the center of the action. The good news is that northern Arizona will continue to benefit from his presence. As will Mother Road Brewery. Not so much the fish, however.
From Macy Kim, co-founder and director of A New Dawn AZ:
Dr. Robinson means so much to the Flagstaff community. Always a champion of new ways to increase access to dental care for community members, he has a legacy of caring action and leads the way to oral health equity by example. Our community's collective smile is in better shape because of Dr. Robinson's efforts and determination. We wish him every happiness in his next chapter!
From Maureen Pisano, director of dental services at Sid Davis Dental Clinic:
What can I say about Jon (Dr. Robinson)? There’s just not enough words. Kind, generous, perfectionist are just a few. His reputation as one of the best dentists in Flagstaff goes without saying. I had the good fortune to get to know him better when the Sid Davis Memorial Dental Clinic came to be. Working with him on the ground floor and an empty building, his guidance, ideas and encouragement were priceless. He’s always been the one I turn to when I have a question or I need to float an idea concerning the clinic. He’s spent more hours volunteering at the Sid Davis Dental Clinic than anyone and I know he will continue as our top volunteer. So he might be retiring from private practice but as long as he still brings us coffee in the morning and buys us lunch, he will now have the honor of being named THE SID DAVIS DENTAL CLINIC HEAD VOLUNTEER EXTRAORDINAIRE, WITHOUT EXCEPTION.
From Jenny Zamora-Garcia:
Dr. Robinson, better known as Dr. DOTY, (Doctor Of The Year) is not only a dental pillar of the Flagstaff Community but a dentist who prides himself on excellence in dentistry and giving back to the community. Dr. Robinson is a wonderful supportive professional who wants to ensure those who do not have access to dental care receive treatment. He is dedicated to “making a difference” every day especially during his volunteer hours at the Poore Free Medical/Dental Clinic. I am grateful to Dr. Robinson for always offering me support when I needed assistance with public health projects for a school or a community event. His patients, staff and colleagues will miss him as a full time practicing dentist but the patients of the Poore Free Medical/Dental Clinic are the ones that will benefit from his generosity!!! Thank you Dr. DOTY for touching my life as well as those of others. Love, The Tooth Fairy (Jenny Zamora-Garcia)
More about Dr. Robinson
Five years ago, Dr. Robinson received the Dentist of the Year Award for outstanding contributions to the profession of dentistry in Arizona from the Arizona Dental Association. His contributions included not only volunteering in the community but serving in leadership roles both locally and statewide.
• Member, American Dental Association, 1983 to present
• Member, Arizona State Dental Association, 1989 to present
• Member and Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry, 1983 to present
• Consultant, Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners, 1997 to present
• Member, House of Delegates to AZDA, 1998 to 2013
• Board of Directors, AzDA, 2012, 2013
• Chairman, Northern Arizona Dental Society Peer Review Committee, 1998 to present
• Chairman, Northern Arizona Dental Study Club, 1995-2003
• Treasurer, Northern Arizona Network for Dental Excellence
• Member, AzDA Council on Dental Education, 2009-2011
• Member, Northern Arizona Oral Health Coalition
• Volunteer Provider and Co-Director of Dental Services, Sid Davis Memorial Dental Clinic at the Poore Clinic
• Volunteer Provider, Give Kids A Smile Program through the Arizona Dental Foundation
• Volunteer Provider, Donated Dental Services
• Volunteer Provider, North Country Dental Clinic
Dr. Robinson graduated with a DDS from Ohio State University in 1997 after attending Northern Arizona University as an undergraduate. His complete bio is available at https://www.flagstaffgeneraldentist.com/meet-the-doctor.
