Community and passion: Dr. Robinson an advocate for good health and a fun leader

What can I say about Jon (Dr. Robinson)? There’s just not enough words. Kind, generous, perfectionist are just a few. His reputation as one of the best dentists in Flagstaff goes without saying. I had the good fortune to get to know him better when the Sid Davis Memorial Dental Clinic came to be. Working with him on the ground floor and an empty building, his guidance, ideas and encouragement were priceless. He’s always been the one I turn to when I have a question or I need to float an idea concerning the clinic. He’s spent more hours volunteering at the Sid Davis Dental Clinic than anyone and I know he will continue as our top volunteer. So he might be retiring from private practice but as long as he still brings us coffee in the morning and buys us lunch, he will now have the honor of being named THE SID DAVIS DENTAL CLINIC HEAD VOLUNTEER EXTRAORDINAIRE, WITHOUT EXCEPTION.