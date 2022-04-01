Coconino County Board of Supervisors hears from public on redistricting concerns

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has spent weeks listening to the public's thoughts on the proposed maps that will shape the county's districts for the next decade.

Dozens of residents from across the county voiced their opinion on the five redistricting scenarios over the course of four virtual listening sessions throughout March. The purpose of the input sessions was to hear from county residents about their "communities of interest" that the board is tasked with keeping as intact as possible.

But exactly what that means is unclear, with the definitions ranging from people who live in the same neighborhoods, work in the same industry or send their kids to the same school. For others, it's groups of people who utilize the same municipal services or which central community those living in rural areas travel to get groceries.

Multiple people objected to splitting one such community of interest during the four listening sessions – the Grand Canyon communities. At least three scenarios proposed separating the Grand Canyon from Flagstaff, Valle or Tusayan in some configuration.

Only maps D-1 and F maintained these boundaries, while C, D-1 and E split these communities, with some placing the Grand Canyon in a separate district from Tusayan and Flagstaff and others even separating Flagstaff entirely, instead putting it in District 3 with Sedona and Blue Ridge communities.

Numerous commenters ranging from the superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park, city officials in Valle, business owners in Flagstaff and members of the Havasupai tribe told the board they wanted the communities to stay within the same district.

Havasupai tribal councilmember Stuart Chavez said separating Supai Camp from Supai Village into two separate districts – as all but two of the scenarios do – would make it harder to ensure tribal members have equal and immediate access in times of need.

"Supai Village is very remote and we struggle with housing and a lack of adequate health and educational service. The Grand Canyon National Park South Rim works with us to establish Supai Camp to alleviate some of these struggles," he explained. "We have worked to keep Supai Village and Camp as closely aligned as possible. At no point did we believe the tribe's two communities would be separated in different districts."

Creating the new districts is a major balancing act for county officials.

State law requires the county board to reappropriate districts based on the population identified in the most recent U.S. Census. Each districts must be redrawn with each new census to ensure equal they all have relatively the same amount of voters with the changes in population. With the most recent census, each district must have a minimum population of approximately 27,569 residents given the county's total population of 145,101 people.

On top of that, it must also comply with the Voting Rights Act, which mandates that the strength of racial- and language-minority groups can't be diluted through the redistricting process. Ideally, the new districts must preserve communities of interest, as well as the majority-minority districts' ability to elect representatives of their choice. The existing districts must be maintained as much as possible, too.

The established districts will also cover the Coconino Community College District Governing Board.

Some saw the proposed configurations as a configuration offered a chance to regain their political after it was stripped by the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission in 2021. The new legislative maps place Sedona with the heavily Republican Yavapai County. One resident noted that some of the maps – specifically maps D-1 and D-2 – would create competitive districts within the county.

"Competitive districts are key to voter engagement and to increase attentiveness by the elective representative to varying voter views," Sedona resident Dennis Dunphy said in an email.

The fourth and final listening session wrapped up Tuesday. The board now has a little less than two weeks to consider their options before making a final decision during the April 12 meeting.

Comments can still be submitted to redistricting@coconinoaz.gov ahead of the April 12 meeting. Each scenario can be viewed at coconino.az.gov/redistricting.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

