Coconino County adopts final redistricting map

The Coconino Board of Supervisors adopted a new district map Tuesday that will shape county politics for decades.

The board approved map F during its regular meeting Tuesday night. The decision comes after months of discussions, public listening sessions and community input. This particular map was ultimately selected as the supervisors felt it best met the required criteria.

“The Board of Supervisors adopted a final map that reflects the preferences and interests of our community, while also ensuring the final map meets guidelines we set as a board based on constitutional and statutory requirements," Chair Patrice Horstman said in a statement Wednesday. "Map Scenario F preserves communities of interest, provides contiguous, compact districts, and reflects the support expressed in the public comments the board received."

The established districts will also cover the Coconino Community College District Governing Board. The adopted map will go into effect after the upcoming 2022 election cycle. Supervisors will campaign based on the new boundaries in the 2024 election cycle, but will not represent them until January 2025.

Creating the new district has proved to be an extended balancing act for county officials. The board is required to reappropriate the districts every 10 years based on the new populations identified in the U.S. Census. The process is done to ensure there's a similar number of voters in each district even with the population shifts.

The districts must also comply with the Voting Rights Act, which mandates that the strength of any racial- and language-minority group can't be diluted through the redistricting process. Districts must also preserve existing communities of interest and can't make it harder for majority-minority districts' to elect representatives of their choice.

Map F best managed to meet all requirements, especially when it came to maintaining important communities of interest.

Map F is one of only two maps that kept the Grand Canyon communities together, specifically with some placing the Grand Canyon in a different district from Tusayan and Flagstaff, as well as separating Supai Camp from Supai Village into two separate districts.

It also unites communities of interest by bringing both the Museum Fire flood area into one single district. It's historically been split into two districts, complicating post-flood relief and coordination efforts.

Supervisor Matt Ryan, however, pointed out that map F fractured some communities of interest, specifically that of Northern Arizona University and western Flagstaff communities. It also splits Timberline from Doney Park.

Map F seemed to draw the public support as it received the most support out of the 102 public comments submitted during four virtual public input sessions and via email.

Supervisor Lena Fowler questioned how well the process represented the far-reaching Coconino County, noting that the 2020 census was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, which notably impacted minority communities. She also voiced concerns that the county's input sessions were conducted virtually, likely leaving out those who aren't as connected. Her point was evident in the public comments as the majority were Flagstaff residents while only two came from the Navajo Nation.

"I have to say that we did not reach and were not able to hear from the public -- some of the public that needed to be heard," Fowler said. "... People with access have a greater voice than people who do not have access or speak English or write English."

