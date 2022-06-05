City of Flagstaff moves forward with roundabout design

Flagstaff City Council provided direction for staff to move forward with a controversial roundabout project after ample discussion during Tuesday’s meeting.

Council also asked for further analysis on certain safety points on the project at Lockett, Cedar Avenue and Fourth Street, but the current design was ultimately deemed acceptable.

Construction on the roundabout is set to begin in 2023.

Tuesday’s discussion began with a recap of the roundabout project, which is being funded in part by a 2018 grant award from the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) for highway safety improvements. The grant was awarded because the current signalized intersection at the location had been deemed problematic due to its high frequency of collisions. According to the agenda summary submitted by project manager Jeremy DeGeyter, the new roundabout has been designed to “improve safety, slow speeds, help avoid angle crashes, and add a crosswalk at the 4th-leg of the intersection.”

Over the last couple weeks public participants have expressed concern over the safety of the new roundabout design, particularly as it pertains to usage by children.

The intersection is situated between three schools and a public library, and currently sees a high volume of pedestrian traffic consisting of children.

Similar concerns were reiterated by public participants during Tuesday’s meeting after DeGeyter provided a presentation that broke down the safety benefits of the roundabout design.

“I think we can all intuitively agree that children present special challenges when crossing a street,” DeGeyter said. “The primary thing we want to achieve in the area of a school is reducing those speeds.”

According to DeGeyter’s presentation, vehicle speed is the most significant factor in the frequency and severity of collisions. The current design of the roundabout will permit a speed of about 22 mph in the “fastest lane,” but most users are expected to us the roundabout between 15 to 20 mph. A reduction in speed, combined with other roundabout features such as improved sight lines, could reduce total collisions by 35%, pedestrian collisions by 45%, injury collisions by 76% and fatalities by 90% -- even in school zones.

“Back in 1990 there were no roundabouts near schools,” DeGeyter said. “Since then we have installed 160 roundabouts near schools nationwide. To date there have not been any serious injuries reported.”

Nonetheless, public participants maintained that the roundabout was a bad idea.

“Do I think that this intersection can be safe? Yes, absolutely,” Erica Martin said. “Do I feel that a roundabout is a safer solution? No, not at all.”

Other participants from the Pine Forest School -- which will lose a portion of its schoolyard under the current design — expressed disdain for an encroaching roadway.

“Our green space is very important to us,” said teacher Johanna Peyton. “We don’t want to lose it. I don’t know what else to say. I’m just pleading from the bottom of my heart.”

Executive Director of the Pine Forest School Cindy Roe expressed concern that the construction schedule would interfere with the charter school’s ability to attract new students.

“Springtime is our time for enrollment,” Roe said. “When we’re tearing apart that area next year, I want everyone to consider the impact it will have on our enrollment.”

After public participation, city council discussion kicked off with a statement form Vice Mayor Miranda Sweet, who spoke to the defense of the substantial research done by city staff.

“As we move into this conversation, I want to remind all of us that we have traffic engineers who work in the city and who have been putting countless hours on this project,” Sweet said. “Last time I checked, those of us sitting up here are not traffic engineers, and I am certain that none of us can say we are experts. What I can tell you is that our engineers live here, have families here, and to assume that the staff who works hard for our community wouldn’t have the interests of kids, bikes, pedestrians, cars, I find it kind of offensive.”

Council discussion circulated largely around the possibility of “tweaking” the design to enhance safety elements. Tweaks would be difficult, explained traffic engineer Jeff Bauman, as the design already represented a delicate “balancing of competing interests” where an adjustment in one element could impact serviceability elsewhere in the design. Furthermore, he explained that any substantial design changes would trigger new intergovernmental agreements between the City of Flagstaff and ADOT.

Councilmember Adam Shimoni expressed personal discomfort with the current design and stated that he would not show support moving forward. The remaining majority of Council agreed to move forward with the design with the added request that staff explore raised crosswalks and pedestrian crossing beacons on all four legs of the intersection, the latter of which is estimated to add $750,000 to the project.

“Let’s not let perfect be the enemy of the good,” said Mayor Paul Deasy. “This is, as designed now, safer than the current intersection. That is data.”

The property acquisition ordinance required for the roundabout project is scheduled for its second read on June 7. Public information meetings are tentatively scheduled for mid- to late-August, with exact dates to be determined.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

