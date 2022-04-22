CCSO arrests two for entering Tunnel Fire evacuation area

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office arrested two separate people for allegedly attempting to enter neighborhoods evacuated due to the Tunnel Fire, officials say.

One person attempted to access the closed area in the Timberline subdivision on a UTV, according to a release from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. The man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after deputies determined the man was impaired.

A second person was arrested after they ran a roadblock and fled into the closure area, officials said. The man almost struck multiple public works employees manning the roadblock, as well as a deputy attempting to stop him, according to CCSO spokesman Jon Paxton.

The man was ultimately stopped and arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, violating the fire ban, endangerment and felony flight.

CCSO urged residents to remain patient and steer clear of the area as crews continue to battle the 20,198-acre Tunnel Fire.

"The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the residents for their patience during this trying time and want them to know we are doing as much as possible to get everyone back into their homes as soon as it is safe to return," Paxton said in a statement.

He added that deputies will continue to escort residents into the area as needed and as long as it's safe to do so. Please bring identification and information to show you live within the closure area to the East Valley Baptist Church, 10655 North Highway 89.

