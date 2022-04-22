CCSO arrests two for entering Tunnel Fire evacuation area

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office arrested two separate people for allegedly attempting to enter neighborhoods evacuated due to the Tunnel Fire, officials say.
One person attempted to access the closed area in the Timberline subdivision on a UTV, according to a release from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. The man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after deputies determined the man was impaired.
A second person was arrested after they ran a roadblock and fled into the closure area, officials said. The man almost struck multiple public works employees manning the roadblock, as well as a deputy attempting to stop him, according to CCSO spokesman Jon Paxton.
The man was ultimately stopped and arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, violating the fire ban, endangerment and felony flight.
"The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the residents for their patience during this trying time and want them to know we are doing as much as possible to get everyone back into their homes as soon as it is safe to return," Paxton said in a statement.
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
Two firefighters from a Phoenix crew working the Tunnel Fire mop up an area burned off Schultz Pass Road Thursday morning.
A fire response helicopter leaves the head of the Tunnel Fire Thursday morning amidst strong winds to scoop more water in an effort to contain the burn. The fire has consumed over 20,000 acres and continues to move northeast into the Strawberry Crater Wilderness.
Two firefighters from the Coconino Engine 383 crew crest a hill as they return to their truck Thursday morning. Efforts are still underway to contain the Tunnel Fire, which has burned over 20,000 acres.
Hoping to make sure that all active burning is extinguished, a firefighter from a Phoenix-based crew working the Tunnel Fire feels underground for heat during a process in which firefighters follow smoke into roots in the ground that fire will follow
The landscape on Schultz Pass Road features burned grass and trees Thursday morning after the Tunnel Fire swept through the area. The fire has consumed over 20,000 acres and continues to move northeast into the Strawberry Crater Wilderness.
The landscape off Schultz Pass Road near the origin of the Tunnel Fire near 6064D features burned grass and trees Thursday morning after the wildfire swept through the area. The origin of the fire, which has burned over 20,000 acres 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff, is still under investigation.
The landscape off Schultz Pass Road features burned grass and trees Thursday morning after the Tunnel Fire swept through the area. The fire has consumed over 20,000 acres and continues to move northeast into the Strawberry Crater Wilderness.
A burned tree that was knocked down by gusting winds pushing the Tunnel Fire lies on the scorched forest floor Thursday morning. The fire has burned over 20,000 acres and 24 known structures and continues to move northeast into the Strawberry Crater Wilderness.
A dozer line can been seen off of Schutlz Pass Road Thursday morning. Dozer lines are one of many methods fire crews will use to contain the Tunnel Fire, which is burning 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff.
Residential communities near Timberline are located less than 2 miles away from areas burned by the Tunnel Fire off Schutlz Pass Road in Flagstaff Thursday morning. The fire has burned over 20,000 acres.
The Tunnel Fire increased to 20,511 acres in Thursday afternoon's latest count, slowing its pace despite somewhat windy conditions, but more wind is on the way Friday. Photographer Rachel Gibbons got a tour of the scene, while Ed Moss shared some excellent photos from outside the evacuation area.
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
Two fire response aircraft leave the head of the Tunnel Fire Thursday morning amidst strong winds to scoop more water in an effort to contain the burn.
A crew of Mormon Lake Hotshots drives down Schultz Pass Road Thursday morning as crews continue efforts to contain the Tunnel Fire. The fire has consumed over 20,000 acres.
The landscape off Schultz Pass Road near the origin of the Tunnel Fire near 6064D features burned grass and trees Thursday morning after the wildfire swept through the area.
Two firefighters from the Coconino Engine 383 crew check on a smoldering tree Thursday morning. Efforts are still underway to contain the Tunnel Fire, which has burned more than 20,000 acres.
A fire response helicopter heads toward the head of the Tunnel Fire Thursday morning amidst strong winds to dump water in an effort to contain the burn.
Ed Moss took these photos of the Tunnel Fire with a telephoto lens from southwest of the fire operations.
Ed Moss took these photos of the Tunnel Fire with a telephoto lens from southwest of the fire operations.
Ed Moss took these photos of the Tunnel Fire with a telephoto lens from southwest of the fire operations.
Ed Moss took these photos of the Tunnel Fire with a telephoto lens from southwest of the fire operations.
Ed Moss took these photos of the Tunnel Fire with a telephoto lens from southwest of the fire operations.
He added that deputies will continue to escort residents into the area as needed and as long as it's safe to do so. Please bring identification and information to show you live within the closure area to the East Valley Baptist Church, 10655 North Highway 89.
Bree Burkitt covers crime, courts and Coconino County. She previously wrote for The Arizona Republic and The Spectrum & Daily News in southern Utah.
Reach her at bburkitt@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @breeburkitt.