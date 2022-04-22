 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

CCSO arrests two for entering Tunnel Fire evacuation area

  • 0
Tunnel Fire

Smoke from the Tunnel Fire billows Tuesday. Multiple areas northeast of Flagstaff are under evacuation Tuesday as the fast-moving Tunnel Fire whips through the area.

 Sean Golightly, Arizona Daily Sun

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office arrested two separate people for allegedly attempting to enter neighborhoods evacuated due to the Tunnel Fire, officials say.

One person attempted to access the closed area in the Timberline subdivision on a UTV, according to a release from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. The man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after deputies determined the man was impaired.

A second person was arrested after they ran a roadblock and fled into the closure area, officials said. The man almost struck multiple public works employees manning the roadblock, as well as a deputy attempting to stop him, according to CCSO spokesman Jon Paxton.

The man was ultimately stopped and arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, violating the fire ban, endangerment and felony flight.

CCSO urged residents to remain patient and steer clear of the area as crews continue to battle the  20,198-acre Tunnel Fire. 

People are also reading…

"The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the residents for their patience during this trying time and want them to know we are doing as much as possible to get everyone back into their homes as soon as it is safe to return," Paxton said in a statement.

Gallery: Tunnel Fire continues to burn, though spread slows

The Tunnel Fire increased to 20,511 acres in Thursday afternoon's latest count, slowing its pace despite somewhat windy conditions, but more wind is on the way Friday. Photographer Rachel Gibbons got a tour of the scene, while Ed Moss shared some excellent photos from outside the evacuation area.

1 of 21

He added that deputies will continue to escort residents into the area as needed and as long as it's safe to do so. Please bring identification and information to show you live within the closure area to the East Valley Baptist Church, 10655 North Highway 89.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Cops, Court and Coconino County

Bree Burkitt covers crime, courts and Coconino County. She previously wrote for The Arizona Republic and The Spectrum & Daily News in southern Utah. Reach her at bburkitt@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @breeburkitt.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Republican party is 'the MAGA party now'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)