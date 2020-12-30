Carl Taylor selected as Flagstaff's 2020 Male Citizen of the Year

Meeting past and present

Taylor always had a love for archaeology and anthropology, but his father said it wouldn’t make any money, so he became an architect. He’s continued to enjoy it as a hobby, and feels northern Arizona is a wonderful place to do so.

“If I find a site, I like to look at it, and try to understand what it might have been like in the life of those people — most of whom never made it out of infancy. Thirty years would have been an old person,” Taylor said. “It’s a hard life, and quite astounding what they did without metal and without draft animals.”

He felt that these people were able to be successful by passing on life and values to the next generations. He is most troubled by the degradation of environments and climates, and fears the worst of our actions today have not been felt yet.

“There’s an old story about a frog in water, and when you turn up the heat, the frog doesn’t know it gets hot until it boils. I think that because this is a slow-moving crisis, it’s very easy for people to rationalize it, or to ignore it, or to minimize it,” Taylor said. “Even if we were to do a turn-around today and seriously look at population issues, food issues, water issues and our effect on climate, it will still be generations before we would stabilize what is going on.