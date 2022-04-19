Aramark buys Grand Canyon North Rim, Mormon Lake lodges

Aramark Destinations has purchased the North Rim's Grand Canyon Lodge, Mormon Lake Lodge and 10 other Forever Resorts properties.

The company, which is primarily known in the hospitality industry for food and worker uniform services, recently announced the acquisition of more than a dozen properties throughout the country. Many are considered unique and historical with some situated on or near popular national parks, recreation areas or within national forests.

"Aramark Destinations’ acquisition of Forever Resorts’ properties is another step in our long-term strategy to serve as a leader in the hospitality industry and increase our portfolio of unique attractions and destinations across North America,” Bruce W. Fears, president and CEO of Aramark Destinations, said in a statement. “Both companies share a passion for hospitality and service, and the cultural similarities between us will make this a natural transition."

The acquisition includes Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. The original building was first constructed in 1928, but burned down in 1932. A new lodge built on the original footprint opened in 1937. It is the only lodging option within the North Rim's park boundaries aside from the North Rim campground and opens seasonally from May 15 to October 15. The Grand Canyon Lodge resort complex consists of the main lodge building featuring a dining room, 23 deluxe cabins and 91 standard cabins that overlook the canyon.

Aramark now also owns Mormon Lake Lodge, which is located just southeast of Flagstaff in the Coconino National Forest. The nearly 100-year-old lodge was first constructed in 1924 during the heyday of ranching and logging in northern Arizona. Forever Resorts purchased the sprawling property in 1990.

Outside of Arizona, the purchase also includes The Lodge at Bryce Canyon, Big Bend Resort & Adventures, Cedar Pass Lodge in Badlands National Park and Scenic Safaris at Jackson Hole, as well as a number of other properties.

All the locations were previously owned by Forever Resorts. The Scottsdale-based company was founded by Rex Maughan in 1981 with a focus on properties surrounded by nature and "one-of-a-kind surroundings for vacations," according to a news release.

"Forever Resorts has a fantastic team of dedicated hospitality professionals, and we look forward to them joining us in delivering exceptional and authentic experiences to travelers from around the world while carrying on the legacy of Rex Maughan and his love for nature and the great outdoors," Fears said.

It's not clear what changes might be in store for these historic properties. A spokesperson for Aramark did not respond to a request for additional details from the Arizona Daily Sun on Monday.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

