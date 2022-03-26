Anticipated 89A improvements to snarl Oak Creek Canyon traffic through late 2023

It's about to get even harder to get through Oak Creek Canyon.

State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon is scheduled to undergo some major work over the next 16 months. The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning construction improvements along both the north and south ends of the canyon, including rockfall mitigation and rehabilitation of the Pumphouse Wash Bridge in addition to drainage and sediment control.

The work will span from milepost 375 to 389.

The improvements are much needed, Brendan Foley, assistant district engineer for ADOT's Northcentral District, said during a public information meeting Wednesday.

"All three improvements are vital to preserving the integrity and safety of the highway," Foley said.

The massive project will ideally curb unexpected rockfall incidents along the highway by stabilizing multiple known rockfall areas. Rockfalls can happen without any warning and can pose a huge safety risk for those traveling along the highway, in addition to shutting down the roadway for hours as crews attempt to remove the obstruction.

It should also address the deteriorating slopes along the roadway -- which should reduce the potential for mud and rock slides in addition to improving the quality of the water being discharged into Oak Creek Canyon. The bridge project is meant to improve the structural integrity and extend the life of the bridge, which was constructed in 1931, by an estimated 25 years.

All three projects will be taking place on different timelines, which are still waiting for approval by ADOT and the contractor. Everything is slated to be completed by late 2023, with a possible break occurring during the winter season.

The long-term improvement project is expected to cause major traffic flow issues for those traveling through the canyon.

The road will remain open, but officials said traffic will be restricted, with the roadway narrowed to one lane through the work zones with alternating northbound and southbound travel. Flaggers will control traffic, and temporary concrete barriers will be used for lane restrictions.

In addition, ADOT officials said residents can anticipate up to five daytime and 10 overnight full closures from Sunday through Thursday. There are no dates for the closures just yet, but Foley said they will likely occur in mid-May and late July 2023. He added that notice will be provided at least seven days in advance.

"We recognize these restrictions and full closures, in particular, are inconvenient for everyone," Foley said. "Unfortunately there is no way to do these projects without some closure and extended lane restrictions."

ADOT officials noted that the full closures won't take place over the weekend, on holidays or when there's a major event in Sedona.

This left some feeling like the priority was on seasonal visitors, not full-time residents.

"It hurts the locals. It hurts the commuters. It hurts the people that have business during the week," said Jen Bielack, a resident of uptown Sedona. "Whereas weekends would more impact the tourists."

Others worried about how these restrictions and closures will impact their lives, citing concerns about upcoming travel and public safety. Project heads, however, clarified emergency services will still be able to get through when needed.

The work is scheduled to begin later this spring. Drivers will need to take Interstate 17 and State Route 179 to get between Sedona and Flagstaff.

