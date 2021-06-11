ADOT Route 66 bridge replacement comes with added benefits to Flagstaff

But this week’s closure follows more than a year of intermittent closures and visible construction along Route 66, leaving some to question why the project has taken so long.

It turns out much of that time was spent on a long list of work needed to prepare the site for a new bridge. That includes relocating pre-existing utilities in the area such as sewage pipes and cable lines.

“So that's what people have seen, the sideways drilling that looked like it was foundation work maybe for the bridge, but it wasn't. It was utility relocation that had nothing to do with it,” Reisner said.

With the site ready for the precast pieces, ADOT crews can now install the new bridge and make improvements to both the roadway and the Rio de Flag flood control project in the process.

The City of Flagstaff is paying ADOT crews to over-excavate the wash beneath the bridge to make room for the city’s planned flood control infrastructure, including a box culvert the city hopes to install 17 feet underground, Reisner said.

Crews have also left room for the city to add a Flagstaff Urban Trail System passage under the bridge, he said.