Community: Third annual Youth Climate Summit

This year, The Arboretum at Flagstaff is hosting the 3rd Annual Youth Climate Summit and Expo in partnership with Willow Bend Environmental Education Center and the City of Flagstaff Sustainability Program.

This one day event is filled with Challenge presentations, judging, prizes, workshops and guest vendors to inspire and engage visitors in being part of the solution to climate change issues. Participants must take part in the Climate Action Challenge or KidWind Challenge in order to attend the Summit. The Challenges are open to students in 4th-12th grade, homeschool groups, and community organizations.