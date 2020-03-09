Community: Third annual Youth Climate Summit
Community: Third annual Youth Climate Summit

Youth Climate Action Summit

2019 FILE PHOTO: Kendall Marquez, 16, from Coconino High School, sets up a turbine inside a wind tunnel Tuesday morning during the Youth Climate Action Summit at The Arboretum at Flagstaff last year. 

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

This year, The Arboretum at Flagstaff is hosting the 3rd Annual Youth Climate Summit and Expo in partnership with Willow Bend Environmental Education Center and the City of Flagstaff Sustainability Program.

This one day event is filled with Challenge presentations, judging, prizes, workshops and guest vendors to inspire and engage visitors in being part of the solution to climate change issues. Participants must take part in the Climate Action Challenge or KidWind Challenge in order to attend the Summit. The Challenges are open to students in 4th-12th grade, homeschool groups, and community organizations.

Challenge information and sign-up information can be found at www.flagstaffaz.gov/YouthSummit OR contact Jillian.Goulet@flagstaffaz.gov.

