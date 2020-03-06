Community Thanks: One New Education fundraiser a success

Flagstaff-based education nonprofit One New Education would like to thank the following Flagstaff businesses for helping make our March 1 fundraiser fun and successful.

Alpine Pizza, Biff’s Bagels, Brandy’s Restaurant, Campus Coffee Bean, Crumbl Cookies, Flagstaff Elks Lodge #499, Grimaldi’s Pizza, Macy’s European Coffee House, Mozelle’s Downtown Bakery, Oregano’s Pizza westside, R& AImport Auto, Rainbow’s End, Rise and Shine Bakers, Sacred Rites, Simply Delicious/Café Daily Fare, Sprouts Farmer’s Market, Tacos los Altos westside, Tourist Home and Zani Cards and Gifts.

We know we live in a town where there are fundraisers galore and they are asked to donate all year long. Please support these businesses when you have the opportunity; they were generous with their donations or discounts and we can’t thank them enough.

Thank you to all the students and teachers—from Coconino High School, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, Flagstaff Junior Academy, Mountain School, and Sinagua Middle School—and artists from the Flagstaff community who created wonderful works of art to sell at our Global Market for Girls’ Education. And to all who came out to the event to help support education for girls around the world: we are grateful for all of your support. Thank you, Flagstaff.

Sincerely,