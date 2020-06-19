Community Thanks: Congratulations Class of 2020 from Flagstaff Community Grad Night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Congratulations class of 2020!

The Flagstaff community is so proud of you and your accomplishments! We wish you the very best in your future!

Flagstaff Community Grad Night wishes to give a HUGE thank you to our generous donors. Your amazing support allowed us to provide a gift to all 925 graduates in the community! WOW. Way to step up and show your support. Flagstaff truly is stronger together!

Thank you to: AZ Community Foundation, Allstate Foundation-Noah Stalvey Allstate, Sweet Shoppe Candy Store, Chick-Fil-A, Glazer Hammond Law, Mountain View Pediatrics, Realty Executives, Pioneer Title, Kohl’s Cares, Sonic Drive-In, Findlay Honda, George and Nevitta Mason, Babbitt Ford Lincoln, Coconino Federal Credit Union, North Country Healthcare, Mick’s Tree Service, Absolute Tax and Financial, Bronson Electric, Annette Avery, Fratelli Pizza, Mama Burger, Dairy Queen, Norvel Owens Mortuary, Northern Arizona ENT, Kingdom Kids Preschool, Lynn Burch, Renee Henry, ADG1, Target, Flagstaff Athletic Club, Arizona Snowbowl, Flagstaff Climbing Gym, Big Foot BBQ, Starlite 66 Lanes and Brandy’s Restaurant & Bakery.

