Community opposes rezoning of 89A meadow near Flagstaff for long-term rental units

A growing group of community members is opposing the rezoning of a 14-acre parcel off Highway 89A, a meadow across from Pine Del Estates that may soon hold a 93-unit long-term rental complex.
More than 1,950 people have signed an online petition opposing an amendment to the Flagstaff Area Regional Plan changing the property from rural to suburban and the rezoning of the parcel from agricultural residential to residential multiple family, which would allow 10 dwelling units per acre instead of the property’s current one-per-acre maximum.
The proposed zone change was presented to the Coconino County Planning and Zoning Commission in a study session July 29 in anticipation of a public hearing on Aug. 26.
“The Cottages at Flournoy Meadows,” proposed by Phoenix-based developer Christifulli Companies, is a 93-unit long-term rental complex with 60 one-bedroom units, 30 two-bedroom units and three three-bedroom units.
Because the area is outside Flagstaff city limits, the developer plans to be drilling additional wells and creating its own septic systems.
Residents of the adjacent Pine Del community have expressed concerns about various public safety aspects of the project, especially flooding and traffic.
Flooding is a large concern for Pine Del, several property owners told the Arizona Daily Sun, especially in the spring, when rain melts snowpack in this meadow area and runs downhill to the neighborhood.
The drainage plans for Flournoy Meadows include a culvert and storm drain pipes throughout the property, but nearby property owners are concerned the current studies do not accurately represent the recurring flooding of the area.
“It will take a meadow that absorbs water and cover it with development and concrete and metal roofs and asphalt and in itself will add to the runoff,” said Roger Clark, a 32-year Pine Del resident who said he first saw the plans taped to his mailbox last month, announcing a community meeting on the project.
David Kimmerle, who has owned the property just north of the parcel for 36 years, similarly has concerns regarding expected water use on this adjacent property. He and his neighbors to the east each have 1,000-foot wells to supply their water.
“We’re concerned about 93 units and the amount of water it’s going to take, plus the sewage system that they want to put in. Where’s it going to go?” Kimmerle said.
In the recent study session, project engineer Brad Dixon with Shepard-Wesnitzer, Inc., said wastewater would be treated onsite with UV disinfection and pumped to the western boundary of the property.
Flournoy Meadows has one planned entrance with a second, gated emergency access. Dixon said keys to this secondary access will be available to on-site property managers and first responders.
Having the only entrance to the new community directly across from the entrance to Pine Del could cause some issues, though.
Dixon said an initial traffic calculation from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that Flournoy Meadows would create 49 trips into and out of the property at the peak evening hour.
“There’s an incredible amount of traffic coming out of Sedona. It’s very difficult to get out of Pine Del, just with that traffic, let alone with 93 apartments and probably two or three cars per apartment,” said Martha Blue, who has lived in Pine Del since 1983. “I think [the plan] is poorly thought out and doesn’t fit the area, which is rural.”
Blue also lamented the possible loss of the open space, which borders the Highlands Trail and is marked as an area of concentrated natural resources in the city’s regional plan.
“It’s not that we’re opposed to development,” said another Pine Del resident, who wished to remain anonymous. “We understand it’s private land and if someone buys it they can do what they want with it, but the degree to which the developer wants to develop it goes against what the intended use is. It’s designated as rural, so it should have rural densities not suburban, borderline urban, densities.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.