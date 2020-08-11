Community opposes rezoning of 89A meadow near Flagstaff for long-term rental units

Flournoy Meadows has one planned entrance with a second, gated emergency access. Dixon said keys to this secondary access will be available to on-site property managers and first responders.

Having the only entrance to the new community directly across from the entrance to Pine Del could cause some issues, though.

Dixon said an initial traffic calculation from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that Flournoy Meadows would create 49 trips into and out of the property at the peak evening hour.

“There’s an incredible amount of traffic coming out of Sedona. It’s very difficult to get out of Pine Del, just with that traffic, let alone with 93 apartments and probably two or three cars per apartment,” said Martha Blue, who has lived in Pine Del since 1983. “I think [the plan] is poorly thought out and doesn’t fit the area, which is rural.”

Blue also lamented the possible loss of the open space, which borders the Highlands Trail and is marked as an area of concentrated natural resources in the city’s regional plan.

“It’s not that we’re opposed to development,” said another Pine Del resident, who wished to remain anonymous. “We understand it’s private land and if someone buys it they can do what they want with it, but the degree to which the developer wants to develop it goes against what the intended use is. It’s designated as rural, so it should have rural densities not suburban, borderline urban, densities.”

Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 9

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.