Community involvement, environmental action requested in next NAU president

DuVal and Manson admitted to the Arizona Daily Sun that it will be difficult to find someone with all the traits people have requested for the new NAU president.

“I think there are things that are absolutely required, I think there are things that would be desirable and I think there are things we may or may not find,” Manson said. “But the idea is to have the best combination of those skills and attributes be here leading the institution, and so our job and the committee’s job is to look at all those pieces and figure out how do we find somebody who rates as high as we can find.”

ABOR is expected to adopt a list of leadership characteristics for this position during its next meeting, Thursday, Nov. 19. Once approved, the search for candidates can begin.

“We’ll fill it when we find the right person. … It’s hard to guarantee a date, but when we’ve found the right person, we’ll move,” DuVal said of the search timeline.

Despite the long list, though, they encouraged individuals to continue submitting comments to Future.NAU@azregents.edu.

“Anyone in this community who’s got a point of view, we want to hear it,” DuVal said. “It’s critically important not just to get the selection right but in order that the new president arrives with as much buy-in from both the campus and the Flagstaff community, as possible.”

