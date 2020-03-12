2020 Community Health Grants to focus on behavioral health

Improving behavioral health is the top priority for the upcoming 2020 Northern Arizona Community Health Grant cycle, presented and funded by Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation.

The Foundation’s annual grants support community nonprofit health initiatives in Apache, Coconino, Mohave, Navajo and Yavapai Counties. This year, priority will be given to projects aimed at bettering behavioral health.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northern Arizona ranks above both the state and national averages in substance abuse, suicide, accidents and assault incidents. Rick Smith, President and CEO of the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation, said in a statement these statistics indicate a need for better mental health among area residents.

“Our goal in 2020 is to award grants that boost community health, especially in the area of behavioral health,” Smith said. “Indicators show that we can do much more to improve mental health in our region.”

Grant applicants requesting $50,000 or more per year are required to submit a letter of intent to the Foundation no later than April 20. Full grant applications will be received from May 8 through June 1. Last year, the Foundation awarded more than $1.5 million during its grant cycle to innovative approaches that advance the health of northern Arizona residents.

To submit a letter of intent, apply to or learn more about the Northern Arizona Community Health Grant Cycle, please visit https://www.nahealthfoundation.org/foundation-awards/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0