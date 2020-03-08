Community: Arizona Community Foundation awards $25K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Flagstaff

Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff (BGCF) was recently funded $25,000 from the Arizona Community Foundation for its Healthy Lifestyles Program, a program that helps thousands of young people in northern Arizona.

This funding is in addition to the $17,860 BGCF received from both the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation and the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff back in September 2019.

“We were grateful to have received continued support from both NAHF and ACF to help combat unhealthy habits and diabetes,” BGCF CEO Mark Cox, said.

"The recent $25,000 grant was made possible through a statewide fund that ACF of Flagstaff was able to tap into. The statewide fund is dedicated to improving specific health outcomes in local communities. “When we were notified of this opportunity, we were delighted to recommend the Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff,” ACF of Flagstaff Regional Director, Pats Shriver, added.

The focus of the Healthy Lifestyles Program made it eligible for the funding offered by ACF.