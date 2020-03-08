Community: Arizona Community Foundation awards $25K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Flagstaff

Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff (BGCF) was recently funded $25,000 from the Arizona Community Foundation for its Healthy Lifestyles Program, a program that helps thousands of young people in northern Arizona.
This funding is in addition to the $17,860 BGCF received from both the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation and the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff back in September 2019.
“We were grateful to have received continued support from both NAHF and ACF to help combat unhealthy habits and diabetes,” BGCF CEO Mark Cox, said.
"The recent $25,000 grant was made possible through a statewide fund that ACF of Flagstaff was able to tap into. The statewide fund is dedicated to improving specific health outcomes in local communities. “When we were notified of this opportunity, we were delighted to recommend the Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff,” ACF of Flagstaff Regional Director, Pats Shriver, added.
The focus of the Healthy Lifestyles Program made it eligible for the funding offered by ACF.
"The future of our amazing community lies in the hands of our children. It is so refreshing to see ACF providing additional support for this program, as it teaches kids how to make healthy lifestyle choices and produces long term results." Board Chair Valerie Caro, said.
About the Healthy Lifestyles Program
The Healthy lifestyles program provides an expansive outreach to at-risk school-aged children and teens throughout Flagstaff, Winslow, Holbrook and Williams communities.
The program provides daily opportunities for youth across the four communities to engage in programs and activities that teach nutrition, engages them in healthy levels of physical activities and knowledge of substance-abuse prevention.
The proposed program address the nutrition, physical activity and knowledge of substance abuse prevention needs of growing youth through implementation of extensively reviewed and field tested programs aim in reducing long term health issues.
The Healthy Lifestyles program will be provided to identify at-risk youth throughout the state, increasing health, nutritional and prevention knowledge and increasing levels of physical activity among school aged youth, with a particular emphasis on Hispanic and Native American youth as well as youth from low-to-moderate income households.
Healthy Lifestyles has been extensively reviewed and deemed effective in its purpose to increase youth health and wellness by a third party evaluator. It has also shown positive outcomes in the Native American youth served, increasing daily physical activity and knowledge in regards to healthy nutrition.
There are many community partners that help shape this into the program it is today: Coconino County Health Department, Flagstaff Police Department, Northern Arizona Volunteer Medical Corp, Unlocked Potential LLC, Capoeira Flagstaff, NAU Health Services, Terros Health, Coconino County Parks & Recreation, Whole Foods, St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, NAU Athletics, Native Americans for Community Action and many more.
About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Flagstaff
Since the Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff’s opening in 2012 the organization has been fortunate to serve thousands of local children involved in after-school and summer programming. For only $20 per school year and $30 per summer session, the clubs offer daily access to a broad range of programs in five core areas: Character and Leadership Development; Education and Career Development; Health & Life Skills; The Arts; and Sports, Fitness, and Recreation.
The organization currently serves more than 3,300 youth ages 6-18 at its six clubhouses/ sites.
To find out more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Flagstaff, visit bgcflag.org or call (928) 266-0489.