Community: Arboretum at Flagstaff preparing for 39th season

The Arboretum at Flagstaff is excited to announce the opening of its 39th season. The Arboretum at Flagstaff will open for private tours and school field trips on April 15, 2020 with the official opening to the public on May 1, 2020.

The Arb is planning new events that its employees believe will have wide appeal and are looking forward to a season that will highlight Northern Arizona. New for the 2020 season will be Segway tours, a Mixer in the Meadow event, which will highlight local distilleries and artists, a Farm to Table dinner, amazing concerts that will showcase Arizona performers, a Summer Garden Party fundraiser, a new container garden exhibit, new materials for self-guided tours and the usual displays of amazing native plants.

“I am delighted to accept this new position and to begin working towards The Arboretum’s new vision of a sustainable future," Kristen Haskins, executive director for The Arb, said. "Having been with The Arboretum for 13 years, I am well aware of the challenges and I am eager to find creative ways around them. That said, we still need the support of our community to make our visions reality in 2020 and beyond. The Arboretum is a very special place, unique to Flagstaff and surrounding towns, and I hope that our community comes out to feel and experience the renewed excitement of everyone here at The Arboretum."