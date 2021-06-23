Communities remain at 'set' status through Tuesday as Rafael Fire's growth slowed

Dison said in the worst-case scenario, the county has an emergency declaration written and ready in case it needs it.

The county also has plans prepared in case a “go” order to evacuate is given, Dison said. He said they have surveyed a number of locations in Flagstaff that could act as shelters, but that those announcements would only come if the order to evacuate is called.

McGrath said there are now 140 personnel working the fire total. He said that, so far, the Prescott National Forest is managing the southern portion of the fire while the Kaibab National Forest is managing the northern section. Only a small portion of the fire is burning on the Coconino National Forest, McGrath said.

Fire spokesperson Noel Fletcher told the Arizona Daily Sun there were at least two hotshot crews and six fire engines working the fire Tuesday. Those crews had been working the Rock Butte Fires farther to the west, but were pulled off to begin working on the Rafael Fire, Fletcher said.

McGrath said terrain in the area has both been helpful and a challenge to them in different ways.

The fire has been burning downhill as it enters Sycamore and Tule canyons and McGrath said that is one reason the fire’s growth likely slowed. Fire generally prefers to burn uphill.