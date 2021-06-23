 Skip to main content
Communities remain at 'set' status through Tuesday as Rafael Fire's growth slowed
Communities remain at 'set' status through Tuesday as Rafael Fire's growth slowed

Wildfire Smokes Out Flagstaff

Tourists view a smoke-covered Flagstaff from the vantage point at Mars Hill Tuesday afternoon.

 Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun

Areas of southwestern Flagstaff remained at “set” status throughout Tuesday as the Rafael Fire continued to burn.

Planes equipped with infrared cameras flew over the blaze Monday night in order to gauge the fire’s growth throughout that day. Those flights showed the fire had grown throughout Monday, reaching a size of 24,000 acres.

Still, the lightning-caused fire remained about 16 miles southwest of Flagstaff Tuesday morning with 0% containment.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors hosted a meeting to discuss the fire and the effort to contain it. During the meeting, Flagstaff District Ranger Matt McGrath said the fire was less active throughout Tuesday.

“Right now, there’s not been any extreme fire behavior. You know, we haven’t seen a 5,000-acre or a 10,000-acre run like we did over the weekend," McGrath told the board. "And every day that goes by where we don’t see something like that is a very good day. It gives us a chance to get ahead of things."

Based on that assessment, County Emergency Management Director Wes Dison said he believed it was unlikely that the county would need to give a “go” order to evacuate residents anytime soon. But Dison added that conditions can rapidly change and residents in the affected areas should remain on alert as the “set” status was still in effect.

Wildfire Smokes Out Flagstaff

Fratelli Pizza on Fort Valley's sign reads "Thank a Firefighter" Tuesday afternoon in support of the personnel responding to the Rafael Fire near Sycamore Canyon.

Dison said in the worst-case scenario, the county has an emergency declaration written and ready in case it needs it.

The county also has plans prepared in case a “go” order to evacuate is given, Dison said. He said they have surveyed a number of locations in Flagstaff that could act as shelters, but that those announcements would only come if the order to evacuate is called.

McGrath said there are now 140 personnel working the fire total. He said that, so far, the Prescott National Forest is managing the southern portion of the fire while the Kaibab National Forest is managing the northern section. Only a small portion of the fire is burning on the Coconino National Forest, McGrath said.

Fire spokesperson Noel Fletcher told the Arizona Daily Sun there were at least two hotshot crews and six fire engines working the fire Tuesday. Those crews had been working the Rock Butte Fires farther to the west, but were pulled off to begin working on the Rafael Fire, Fletcher said.

McGrath said terrain in the area has both been helpful and a challenge to them in different ways.

Rafael Update

The fire has been burning downhill as it enters Sycamore and Tule canyons and McGrath said that is one reason the fire’s growth likely slowed. Fire generally prefers to burn uphill.

McGrath also said the rocky terrain at the bottom of the canyon may be acting as a natural fire break, with little fuel for the fire. But the difficult terrain in that area also makes it too dangerous for firefighters on the ground to operate within the canyon.

“Down in the bottom of that canyon is some super gnarly, tough country -- not the kind of place we can march firefighters into. It’s just way too dangerous, so we're really relying on those aerial operations there to check the fire,” McGrath said.

McGrath said two air tankers made targeted drops of fire retardant near the canyon Tuesday as they hope to stop the fire from farther moving in that direction.

If the fire is able to establish itself within the canyon, wind gusts could easily push the fire up the walls and out its eastern side, and if that occurs, the fire could grow rapidly, McGrath said.

A top tier team is expected to take over management of the fire later in the week. Along with that team should come more resources and a more consistent flow of information, said Coconino County Board of Supervisors Chair Matt Ryan.

Throughout Tuesday, crews planned to continue preparations on fire lines on the north and eastern sides of the blaze. Firefighters hope to take advantage of natural barriers, as well as several areas of thinned forest, that might help contain the fire, according to the incident website.

In that northeastern section, some of those fire lines will be built from Sycamore Point to Pine Ridge, according to a media release.

McGrath said officials are also looking at how to best protect several structures in the area from the fire if it continues to grow. Some of those structures include two fire lookout towers, the East Pocket Lookout and Turkey Butte Lookout.

Whether it is one of the lookout towers or a ranching structure or cabin, McGrath said firefighters are considering additional dozer lines around structures.

All areas south of 1-40 and west of I-17, including Westwood Estates, Camp Navajo, Equestrian Estates, Flagstaff Ranch, Upper Oak Creek Canyon west of 89, University Heights, Mountain Dell, Kachina Village, Forest Highlands, Pine Del, Woody Mountain Road south of I-40, Garland Prairie and Pine-Aire Estates and residents in between are in "set" status for evacuation.

The National Weather Service in Bellemont has increased the chance of rain in its forecast, with a 20% chance as early as Tuesday night. Wednesday remains the primary chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a 60% chance, but there is a 30% chance of rain on Thursday as well.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 70s if the rain arrives, returning to the mid-80s by the weekend. The forecast calls for average winds most of the week. The possibility of rain returns on Sunday.

Haze and smoke are expected to linger in the Flagstaff area until Wednesday.

Snake Fire

The Coconino National Forest is using air and ground resources to counter the Snake Fire that was discovered Monday afternoon and had forced some communities to ready themselves for possible evacuation.

The Snake Fire, located about 7 miles west of Clints Well on the northern edge of West Clear Creek, is about 71 acres, and firefighters had lined approximately 80% of the fire by Tuesday morning.

That doesn’t mean the fire is 80% contained, but it does mean the fire would have to cross a barrier in order to spread in nearly any direction. The blaze is 20% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

Still, Dison said he expected that fire to be suppressed within the next day or so.

Helping to fight the blaze are two fire engines, a hotshot crew, a bulldozer and a helicopter. Those crews are working to keep the fire from growing atop the ridge of West Clear Creek.

Parts of the wildfire, however, have crept down into the canyon, so air resources from the Backbone Fire are supporting the suppression of the Snake Fire.

The Snake Fire was reported at 2:36 p.m. Monday by the Apache Maid Lookout and was estimated to be between 10 and 20 acres at the time. The cause of the wildfire is unknown.

Residents of Happy Jack Lodge, Clear Creek Pines 1 and 2, Mahan Park, Poor Farm and Fisher Properties are in "set" status for evacuation.

A record-breaking heatwave and drought have been afflicting the Western United States, and wildfires have already broken out in multiple states like California and Arizona. William Lee, the chief economist at the Milken Institute, spoke with Cheddar about the economic ramifications of climate change on the hotter, dryer West, as residents deal with spotty water and power supplies and leave for other parts of the country.

INSIDE | A6

  • City, county move to highest fire restrictions Wednesday
  • Rodeo nixed due to Rafael Fire
  • How you can respond to the wildfires burning throughout northern Arizona
  • Biden to 'bring every resource' to manage busy storm season
  • Wildfire officials see increasing demand for firefighters

Rodeo nixed due to Rafael Fire

The Flagstaff Pro Rodeo announced early Tuesday that it is having to cancel its weekend event due to risk from the Rafael Fire.

“We regret to inform you that Coconino County management has made the executive decision to cancel the Flagstaff Pro Rodeo this weekend due to the Rafael Fire,” Flagstaff Pro Rodeo said in a Facebook post. “...This news comes with a very heavy heart from our board and committee. We have all worked countless hours. We hope that we will have everyone’s support and kindness as we navigate through the next couple months.”

The rodeo was going to begin Friday and take place through Sunday at Fort Tuthill County Park. After a year off, the event was meant as a post-pandemic reopening for Flagstaff Pro Rodeo. Coconino County had planned for it to be the first full-occupancy event held in Flagstaff since the start of coronavirus restrictions.

While Flagstaff Pro Rodeo does not yet have specific plans in place, it hopes to reschedule the rodeo for later in the summer and has said it will post updates on its website and Facebook page.

Wildfire officials see increasing demand for firefighters

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. wildfire officials expecting increased fire activity and more demand for firefighters and equipment raised the national preparedness to level 4 on Tuesday, unusual for June.

The National Interagency Fire Center said it’s the second earliest it reached what it calls preparedness level 4 on the 1-5 scale since 1990. It’s also only the fourth time in the last 20 years to reach that level in June.

Officials said more than 8,700 wildland firefighters are currently battling 47 large wildfires that have consumed more than 800 square miles. Arizona had 14 of those fires, followed by California with seven.

Officials said that so far this year there have been more than 29,000 wildfires, about 4,000 more than the 10-year average.

Most wildfires are quickly put out by firefighters stationed in the area before they grow to a large size and require firefighters from other states.

Wildfire officials say much of the West is in a drought with a challenging wildfire season ahead.

Biden to 'bring every resource' to manage busy storm season

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that his administration needs to “bring every resource to bear" to deal with natural disasters as huge swaths of the country have already endured extreme weather with the summer season just starting.

The president said he plans to meet next week with western governors to discuss preparation for heat, drought and wildfires.

“I insist on being ready for whatever comes our way," Biden told reporters ahead of an emergency preparedness briefing from Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, the White House homeland security adviser

The White House was spotlighting preparedness as the Western U.S. has experienced extreme heat and wildfires and the Atlantic Ocean has already seen three named storms, including Tropical Storm Claudette. The storm killed at least 14 people in Alabama.

A tornado swept through communities in heavily populated suburban Chicago late Sunday, damaging more than 100 homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing multiple injuries.

Biden announced in May that he’s doubling U.S. emergency spending to help communities prepare for hurricanes and other extreme weather events, while launching a new effort at NASA to better understand and track the impact of climate change.

The $1 billion in spending is a small fraction of what the weather-related disasters cost the U.S. Last year alone, the nation endured 22 weather and climate-related disasters with losses greater than $1 billion each. The disasters, including wildfires, hurricanes and snowstorms, had a cumulative price tag of nearly $100 billion.

This year has already had significant winter storms that caused a deadly blackout in Texas and other states, and officials expect that an ongoing severe drought in the West will fuel another destructive summer of wildfires following one of the worst fire years on record in 2020.

Forecasters predict a busy hurricane season along the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, but perhaps not as severe as 2020’s record-shattering year.

