Communities remain at 'set' status through Tuesday as Rafael Fire's growth slowed

Areas of southwestern Flagstaff remained at “set” status throughout Tuesday as the Rafael Fire continued to burn.
Planes equipped with infrared cameras flew over the blaze Monday night in order to gauge the fire’s growth throughout that day. Those flights showed the fire had grown throughout Monday, reaching a size of 24,000 acres.
Still, the lightning-caused fire remained about 16 miles southwest of Flagstaff Tuesday morning with 0% containment.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors hosted a meeting to discuss the fire and the effort to contain it. During the meeting, Flagstaff District Ranger Matt McGrath said the fire was less active throughout Tuesday.
“Right now, there’s not been any extreme fire behavior. You know, we haven’t seen a 5,000-acre or a 10,000-acre run like we did over the weekend," McGrath told the board. "And every day that goes by where we don’t see something like that is a very good day. It gives us a chance to get ahead of things."
Based on that assessment, County Emergency Management Director Wes Dison said he believed it was unlikely that the county would need to give a “go” order to evacuate residents anytime soon. But Dison added that conditions can rapidly change and residents in the affected areas should remain on alert as the “set” status was still in effect.
Dison said in the worst-case scenario, the county has an emergency declaration written and ready in case it needs it.
The county also has plans prepared in case a “go” order to evacuate is given, Dison said. He said they have surveyed a number of locations in Flagstaff that could act as shelters, but that those announcements would only come if the order to evacuate is called.
McGrath said there are now 140 personnel working the fire total. He said that, so far, the Prescott National Forest is managing the southern portion of the fire while the Kaibab National Forest is managing the northern section. Only a small portion of the fire is burning on the Coconino National Forest, McGrath said.
Fire spokesperson Noel Fletcher told the Arizona Daily Sun there were at least two hotshot crews and six fire engines working the fire Tuesday. Those crews had been working the Rock Butte Fires farther to the west, but were pulled off to begin working on the Rafael Fire, Fletcher said.
McGrath said terrain in the area has both been helpful and a challenge to them in different ways.
The fire has been burning downhill as it enters Sycamore and Tule canyons and McGrath said that is one reason the fire’s growth likely slowed. Fire generally prefers to burn uphill.
McGrath also said the rocky terrain at the bottom of the canyon may be acting as a natural fire break, with little fuel for the fire. But the difficult terrain in that area also makes it too dangerous for firefighters on the ground to operate within the canyon.
“Down in the bottom of that canyon is some super gnarly, tough country -- not the kind of place we can march firefighters into. It’s just way too dangerous, so we're really relying on those aerial operations there to check the fire,” McGrath said.
McGrath said two air tankers made targeted drops of fire retardant near the canyon Tuesday as they hope to stop the fire from farther moving in that direction.
If the fire is able to establish itself within the canyon, wind gusts could easily push the fire up the walls and out its eastern side, and if that occurs, the fire could grow rapidly, McGrath said.
A top tier team is expected to take over management of the fire later in the week. Along with that team should come more resources and a more consistent flow of information, said Coconino County Board of Supervisors Chair Matt Ryan.
Throughout Tuesday, crews planned to continue preparations on fire lines on the north and eastern sides of the blaze. Firefighters hope to take advantage of natural barriers, as well as several areas of thinned forest, that might help contain the fire, according to the incident website.
In that northeastern section, some of those fire lines will be built from Sycamore Point to Pine Ridge, according to a media release.
McGrath said officials are also looking at how to best protect several structures in the area from the fire if it continues to grow. Some of those structures include two fire lookout towers, the East Pocket Lookout and Turkey Butte Lookout.
Whether it is one of the lookout towers or a ranching structure or cabin, McGrath said firefighters are considering additional dozer lines around structures.
All areas south of 1-40 and west of I-17, including Westwood Estates, Camp Navajo, Equestrian Estates, Flagstaff Ranch, Upper Oak Creek Canyon west of 89, University Heights, Mountain Dell, Kachina Village, Forest Highlands, Pine Del, Woody Mountain Road south of I-40, Garland Prairie and Pine-Aire Estates and residents in between are in "set" status for evacuation.
The National Weather Service in Bellemont has increased the chance of rain in its forecast, with a 20% chance as early as Tuesday night. Wednesday remains the primary chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a 60% chance, but there is a 30% chance of rain on Thursday as well.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 70s if the rain arrives, returning to the mid-80s by the weekend. The forecast calls for average winds most of the week. The possibility of rain returns on Sunday.
Haze and smoke are expected to linger in the Flagstaff area until Wednesday.
Snake Fire
The Coconino National Forest is using air and ground resources to counter the Snake Fire that was discovered Monday afternoon and had forced some communities to ready themselves for possible evacuation.
The Snake Fire, located about 7 miles west of Clints Well on the northern edge of West Clear Creek, is about 71 acres, and firefighters had lined approximately 80% of the fire by Tuesday morning.
That doesn’t mean the fire is 80% contained, but it does mean the fire would have to cross a barrier in order to spread in nearly any direction. The blaze is 20% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
Still, Dison said he expected that fire to be suppressed within the next day or so.
Helping to fight the blaze are two fire engines, a hotshot crew, a bulldozer and a helicopter. Those crews are working to keep the fire from growing atop the ridge of West Clear Creek.
Parts of the wildfire, however, have crept down into the canyon, so air resources from the Backbone Fire are supporting the suppression of the Snake Fire.
The Snake Fire was reported at 2:36 p.m. Monday by the Apache Maid Lookout and was estimated to be between 10 and 20 acres at the time. The cause of the wildfire is unknown.
Residents of Happy Jack Lodge, Clear Creek Pines 1 and 2, Mahan Park, Poor Farm and Fisher Properties are in "set" status for evacuation.