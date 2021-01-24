Communicating with kids: Child therapist opens Flagstaff practice during pandemic

Ease of access to nature is one of the primary reasons Burns wanted to establish a practice in Flagstaff, which she said has much more to offer her clients than the small courtyard that was available at the urban hospital where she used to work in Indiana. She currently offers mindful outdoor experiences, which she describes as a “nature immersion experience,” for adults.

“I’m really, really a big believer in the power of nature and the benefits that everybody can receive from being out in nature. And that’s kind of where I want to go,” she said.

Most of her clients meet her in her office just off East Butler Avenue, where there is enough room to social distance, but she is also offering telehealth services. She has worked with about 20 clients since the business opened and expects PATHS to grow as she is paneled with insurance companies. As she grows, her goal is to become a resource for local families through therapy, mindfulness experiences and other support services, such as a new parent group she is offering.