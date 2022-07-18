Committee Fire grows to 300 acres near Sedona

Erratic, thunderstorm-caused winds grew the Committee Fire to 300 acres as of Monday morning. Containment is at zero percent and the fire is moving at a moderate rate of speed through heavy brush. No structures are threatened at this time.

Likely ignited by a lighting strike, the fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. on Friday afternoon in an area east of Sedona. Smoke and flames were visible from uptown Sedona through the weekend. Aerial crews have been conducting bucket drops and shuttling firefighters to the top of the mesa in order to conduct ground operations. As of Monday there were two Hotshot crews, one engine, one fuels crew, four helicopters and an unmanned aircraft system responding to the fire. According to a release from the Coconino National Forest, more resources had been ordered.

Individuals in the area are reminded to refrain from flying drones anywhere near the fire’s perimeter in order to avoid interference with aerial operations.

The Coconino National Forest also issued a closure order that encompasses Jacks Canyon Trail, Hot Loop Trail, and a section of forest south of Schnebly Hill Road and west of Interstate 17. A full description of the closure order can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/coconino/alerts-notices.

Smoke is expected to remain visible in the Sedona area throughout Monday. There is a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and precipitation Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a separate wildfire has forced the evacuation of about 20 people from the unincorporated Mohave County community of Wikieup in northwestern Arizona, authorities said Sunday.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the wildfire was at 150 acres and threatening multiple structures as dense vegetation burn close to Big Sandy Wash, located a few miles away from Wikieup.

Smoke is visible along U.S. 93 and officials said the wind-driven fire was creating numerous spot fires in the area.

Authorities have ordered additional resources, including a Hotshot crew.

It’s unclear how the wildfire started, but federal Bureau of Land Management officials said recent monsoon storm activity and lightning has ignited at least six wildfires in the Kingman area.