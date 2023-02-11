The Flagstaff Ranger District is planning to issue seven new permits for commercial guiding services on the Coconino National Forest, and the plan has raised some concerns among the public.

U.S. Forest Service officials, meanwhile, report confidence that the impact to recreation and forest health in the area will be indistinguishable from current use. Furthermore, there is hope that the permit program will be an asset toward managing visitors, expanding education about responsible forest use and supporting local business.

Background

Over the years, the Flagstaff Ranger District has issued a limited number of guide permits — but not many. Since 2008, they have been operating under a policy that requires outfitter and guide use to be managed in relation to recreation capacity and public need.

It was public need that got the ball rolling for this round of permits.

“What drove it is the continued interest over the last 10 years,” said Patrick McGervey, recreation staff officer on the Flagstaff Ranger District. “We’ve been saying no to applications since the mid-2000s. We knew there was a business need there.”

Once public need was established, the Forest Service began examining the recreation capacity of the 12,991-acre management area within the district.

According to official documents related to the permitting process, “Starting in the late 2000s, the District ceased issuing new permits until a capacity analysis could be performed.” The analysis began in 2015 and results were compiled into 2018’s Recreation Special Use Management Plan for the Flagstaff Ranger District. The analysis in the plan identified “a total of 65,700 possible service days for the Mount Elden/Dry Lake Hills area” — where each “service day” is one visitor on the forest for one day.

The current proposal is to aim deeply below that capacity. While the plan identified more than 65,000 possible service days, Forest Service documents state that “our current number of service days requested is under 6,000.”

Those requested service days will be spread across seven permit holders — which the Flagstaff Ranger District culled from a pool of nine applications received in 2019. Now, it is engaged in an environmental analysis of these seven permit applications.

Pending the results of this environmental analysis, commercial permits are expected to be issued in spring of 2023.

More permits, more problems?

When the Flagstaff Ranger District released its proposal to issue commercial permits during the “scoping notice” period, it generated a lot of public interest — including more than 200 public comments.

One of these commenters was James Duvall, a longtime Flagstaff resident who lives on Paradise Road. The end of his street dead-ends into national forest that is within the area commercial guides could be permitted to operate.

“One of our biggest concerns is requiring outfitters to utilize established trailheads,” Duvall said. “We get a ton of traffic in the summer where people want to access the forest off the end of the street. It can become a real zoo down here.”

As an avid mountain biker, Duvall is also concerned that commercial guides might abuse the popular Elden Lookout Road by shuttling mountain bikers to the top of the road specifically for downhill use.

“Nothing against people bombing downhill; it’s just the shuttle thing tends to get out of hand,” Duvall said. “There’s increased conflict because of it.”

While Duvall has talked with others who have expressed the concern that new commercial permits could “exacerbate an already crowded forest system,” he doesn’t necessarily share this worry.

“I just don’t know how many people are going to come up and pay a guide service to do things in the Mount Elden/Dry Lakes,” Duvall said. “I just don’t think the numbers are there, that it’s going to have significant adverse impact on that area. I could be wrong. That’s my general feeling.”

Sat Best, who also lives on Paradise Road, shares Duvall’s concerns about parking and noted that the residential street is not a formal trailhead — a designation he advocated for years ago when area management plans were being developed. Best’s primary concern is the education of forest users.

“The main thing is that if you’re taking ignorant people out into the forest, don’t burn it down,” he said.

To that end, he said he believes that if done right, the presence of commercial guides could be an opportunity to teach about the land encompassed by the Flagstaff Ranger District.

“Teach them about forest ecology, the current level of fire danger,” Best said. “The importance of the wildlife and the native plants, how that all interacts, Native American perspectives of what’s going on in the forest.”

Best added: “There’s so many positive things you could say. This is a sacred mountain you’re standing on.”

Still, that’s not to say Best is particularly excited about the issuance of commercial permits. He says human visitation in any form has unavoidable negative impacts on the forest, particularly when it comes wildlife. Over the 36 years he’s lived near the forest, he has seen wildlife decrease just as much as he’s seen forest visitation increase.

“There are no foxes,” Best said. “I haven’t seen a skunk in forever. There are no porcupine, there are no turkeys, there are no canyon wrens.”

“There used to be turkeys and canyon wrens, and very few people,” he said. “And now there are just lot of people.”

Best is also concerned with how commercial guides might contribute to the establishment of invasive species, such as Russian thistle, in the forest.

“People bring in invasive plants, inevitably,” he said. “The place you see invasive plants in the forest is along trails. So, it would be nice if these guys plucked a few native invasive plants while they’re out there.”

Back at the Forest Service offices, McGervey has been working through the 205 comments received from people like Duvall and Best.

“The majority of the comments, I would say, were focused around the motorized piece,” he said. “I think folks that have recreated in Sedona have some feelings about the Jeep kind of tours they’ve seen. There’s also some concerns about opening trails to motorized use that were closed before.”

Addressing public concern

As far as the apprehension that the seven commercial permits will transform Flagstaff streets into Sedona and see locals inundated by pink Jeeps and forest visitors, “that’s not going to happen,” said district ranger Matt McGrath.

In large part, that’s due to the limits placed on the permits.

Each permit will include a maximum group size as well as a maximum number of clients per year. Of the seven permits to be issued, only one is for motorized tours. As it currently stands, that permit will have a maximum group size of 14 — or one full passenger van. It does not allow for the use of off-highway vehicles (OHVs), including ATVs or off-road “razors.”

“We also would have a limit of two trips on the road per day,” said recreation special use permit administrator Paul Dawson. “So if you’re on Elden Lookout Road, and it’s open, you’d see at most two vehicles a day.”

The expectation is that the seven permits will be generally “hard to notice,” Dawson said. He’s crunched the numbers to support this.

“We have an estimate of roughly 100,000 annual trail visits in the Mount Elden/Dry Lake trail system; that’s average for 2021, 2022,” Dawson reported.

With the roughly 3,000 total visits allowed across the seven new permits, “we’re looking at about a 3% increase.”

For comparison, Dawson said the Mount Elden/Dry Lake trail system saw about 180,000 visitors — a 77% increase from average — during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Even during that surge of visitation, “we didn’t see increased erosion or trail maintenance — anything that we could really visibly analyze,” McGervey said. “We think with 3%, most folks in the trail system probably aren’t going to be able to see that increase. And we really don’t think our maintenance needs are going to increase at all.”

As for the concern that commercial guides might take over places like Paradise Road with parking, this is a bit trickier for the Forest Service to manage. Such roads and access points (think Buffalo Park) are generally city or county jurisdiction, and thus outside of the Forest Service purview. They will, however, require that permitted guides show proof of legal operation.

“We don’t have any authority to issue a permit and allow somebody to park at the end of Paradise Road,” McGervey said. “So for these activities to take place above Paradise, they’d have to show us they had that permission from either private property landowner or from the city to operate on the city.”

“And if that is contentious, it’s probably not going to happen,” he added. “Then they’re going to have to figure out a different access point.”

There will be other regulation stipulated within the permits as well, such as equipment cleaning guidelines to mitigate the spread of invasive species and Leave No Trace ethics, which require that nothing be left on the forest. The latter will include requiring guides to distribute “wag bags” for the collection of human waste in case nature should call for more than just a forest tour.

To make sure that permitted guides are complying with Forest Service ethics as well as city and county laws, the plan is to begin commercial guides on a “transitional permit” with a two-year lifespan. Over that time, the Flagstaff Ranger District will engage guides with a series of routine inspections multiple times a year.

“Then, if they succeed in those inspections, then we issue them another eight-year permit,” McGervey said.

The ranger district also plans to bring guides in for training that will be focused on helping guides interpret the landscape and deliver Forest Service messaging to guests.

“That messaging might be focused around the traditional cultural property and some of the sacredness of this place, it might be focused on some of the restoration work that we’re doing,” McGervey said. “We can focus that seasonal interpretation a bit.”

What’s in it for the Forest Service?

For these seven permits, the Forest Service will extract a fee: 3% of the gross revenues produced by the commercial guides. But based on the limited amount of visitation covered by these permits, it doesn’t expect that to amount to much.

“We’re figuring $18,000-$30,000 a year,” McGervey said.

That money will go into funds that support the salaries of forest recreation staff.

“It’s not a real big moneymaker for the forest,” said McGrath. “The value for us is not in the $18,000 or $30,000. The value is in exposing new visitors to the forest, and having them learn land ethics at the time when they’re out there.”

While the Forest Service will be enacting requirements through the aforementioned trainings and inspections, McGrath estimates that most commercial guides will also be motivated to educate about responsible forest use out of “self-interest.”

“Say that a guide is bringing new personnel into the forest,” McGrath said. “If that person is going to come back three weeks later, that guide has a really strong interest in them not starting a fire that burns up the rest of the Peaks.”

McGrath sees these permits as part of the larger human-management strategy that includes new proposals about stricter camping and fire restrictions. But for first-time forest users, responsible, well-trained commercial guides represent an opportunity to deliver lessons of land ethic “in a much quicker package.”

Who’s getting the permits?

As it currently stands, the seven permits expected to be issued in spring 2023 will go to Beta Bouldering, Birding Northern Arizona, Western Spirit Cycling, Rob Krar Running, REI, Flagstaff Youth Riders (FLYRS), and All Star Grand Canyon Tours. In total, these seven permits will allow for 5,448 clients per year.

For Bryce Snyder of BETA Bouldering climbing gym, the permit to take people out onto real rock will be an “fantastic avenue” forward for his business.

“We’ve got so many beginners being introduced to our sport and they don’t have an avenue other than an indoor environment,” Snyder said. “We get solicited all the time about beginners that want to move from the climbing gym to a real rock and there’s no way for us to do it right now unless we’re legally permitted.”

He said that BETA Bouldering is “poised and ready” to make the most of its permit, which would allow for a maximum of 500 clients a year, and he feels comfortable that they have the personnel who can help clients learn about responsible climbing and forest use.

“I think it’s a win-win for everyone,” Snyder said.

That also how Tim Weber of Birding Northern Arizona feels. He currently holds a permit to lead educational hiking in Sedona, but his permit on the Flagstaff Ranger District will be specific to bird watching.

“I have been waiting for this opportunity in Flagstaff for over a decade,” Weber said.

To him Flagstaff opens up a summer market, as well as a sheer volume of land that Sedona can’t compete with.

“I wish I could passionately say how incredibly excited I am for this to finally be happening,” Weber said. “It’s just going to take my business to the next level.”

As a former Forest Service field biologist, Weber feels “very comfortable” with the added responsibility of educating his clients about the Flagstaff national forests — especially when it comes to fire safety, forest management and the like. While his permit will allow him a maximum group size of seven, he expects he’ll usually be leading groups of one to four.

“We spend a lot more time, going very slowly and just observing the environment,” he said of his tours.

As for how he expects these permits to impact the Flagstaff area overall, he said people might see one or two more vehicles with logos on them while visiting their favorite areas.

“The usage is already there,” Weber said. “I don’t think the average person in Flagstaff will even realize that it’s happening.”