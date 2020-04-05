Commentary: Keep running, but do so solo and at a distance

While running, and other forms of solo outdoor activities, is not prohibited under Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order, and while parks and trails remain open for runners, hikers and mountain bikers, we have reached a point in our response to the contagion in which we need to exercise an abundance of caution when we exercise.

I could empathize with that pedestrian. Really, I could.

So much is unknown about the coronavirus, after all, but even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s lead coronavirus expert, still gets his daily runs in.

A few days before my University Avenue incident, I experienced emotions similar to side-eye woman. I was running on Woody Mountain Road, the dirt-path part headed toward the arboretum, when runners four abreast came cruising past me. Now, maybe these lads live together and thus, are OK to run as one under the new social etiquette, but how was I to know that? I didn’t dare say anything — four against one, right? — but in my mind I gave these dudes major side-eye.