Coming of age: 21st birthdays in Flagstaff look different during the pandemic

Close friends packed into a busy bar, a Happy Birthday song sung as first legal shots are taken and bar hopping into the night -- that's how a 21st birthday would usually go. This year, those traditions are a little different.
In a college town, 21st birthdays are abundant and celebrations fill the calendar of a student’s junior or senior year. With the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations this year have been unlike any other with bar closures and social distancing in place.
Sam Green, co-owner of the Weatherford Hotel, said business has changed drastically. These changes include a shift in restaurant hours, the removal of tables and chairs, remodeling to promote social distancing and the purchase of plexiglass. Within the Weatherford Hotel is Charly’s Pub & Grill, Zane Grey Bar & Ballroom and The Gopher Hole Pub. Green said The Gopher Hole, which can hold 200 people at max, has remained closed. Charly’s has been opened for limited hours and Zane Grey is open to the hotel guests and public with limited occupancy.
“Those of us in the hospitality business are struggling, especially mom and pop places like ours,” Green said. “We were only open for the month of June and had to close for July and August because we couldn’t trust the people that were wanting to come into our business. They wouldn’t wear masks, they were rude and mean if you asked them to wear them, and it literally wore my staff down. It was horrible coming to work when you dealt with that mentality. Since the City of Flagstaff implemented the mask requirement, it has run a lot smoother with less aggravation.”
Abby Minter said she was planning on going to a couple of bars in downtown Flagstaff for her 21st birthday, but couldn’t since her birthday was in October. Instead, she found safe ways to enjoy her birthday.
“Since the pandemic happened and I couldn’t really go out to bars, I stayed home with my roommates and my boyfriend, along with a couple of close friends who I knew had been quarantined and don’t go out of their homes,” Minter said. “Also, before the little event, two of my roommates drove me around to do a scavenger hunt. So they drove around Flag giving me little cards with hints of the next place to stop at. We never got out of the car and they gave me small gifts at every stop we went to. We had a lot of fun and I got to drink and be with my closest friends.”
Minter said for others who are also turning 21 during the pandemic, she recommends to stay with their close friends and to focus on health and safety.
“Be safe, that’s the most important,” Minter said. “And second is to have fun; your 21st birthday is something you do once. However, it’s not like you can’t celebrate it when it’s completely safe. You can drink whenever you want for the rest of your life after you turn 21. So it’s not like you have to rush partying and going out.”
Nayomi Garcia also turned 21 in October and didn’t let the change in plans get the best of her big day. She said she originally wanted to go bar hopping but instead had a nice dinner with her close friends.
“I would tell others that are turning 21 to just make the best of it,” Garcia said. “It sucks to turn 21 during this craziness, but it's better to be safe than sorry. As long as you have your close group of friends to keep you company, it should be an awesome day. Play your favorite music, have some laughs and let your stress out. It's always best to feel positivity on a special day like a birthday.”
Alejandra Espinoza Flores turned 21 in the fall and originally had a plan to go to Las Vegas with her friends, but found a safer alternative in wine tasting in a vineyard in Sedona.
“It's better to skip a big party this year to ensure that you and your loved ones can celebrate for years to come,” Espinoza said. “If you really want to go out for drinks, go out on days or times where bars are usually empty.”
Kyler Edsitty also had plans to go to Vegas for his birthday in July. While he had been saving money for his trip, he realized that staying home to celebrate was a more cost-efficient option.
“I didn't want the pandemic to affect how special I wanted my birthday to be,” Edsitty said. “Since I couldn't go to Vegas or throw a huge party, I did what I could. I had a pink theme in mind, so I had pink decorations, a pink outfit and tried my best to make hot pink drinks. I invited only two of my friends over and the three of us had our own small celebration. This turned out to be less expensive than Vegas and less of a mess than a huge rager.”
This year has been anything but normal, but for those celebrating their 21st birthday, their celebrations are not exactly how they had always planned. When push comes to shove, these newly of-age drinkers must decide if their partying is worth their safety.
