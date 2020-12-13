Coming of age: 21st birthdays in Flagstaff look different during the pandemic

Abby Minter said she was planning on going to a couple of bars in downtown Flagstaff for her 21st birthday, but couldn’t since her birthday was in October. Instead, she found safe ways to enjoy her birthday.

“Since the pandemic happened and I couldn’t really go out to bars, I stayed home with my roommates and my boyfriend, along with a couple of close friends who I knew had been quarantined and don’t go out of their homes,” Minter said. “Also, before the little event, two of my roommates drove me around to do a scavenger hunt. So they drove around Flag giving me little cards with hints of the next place to stop at. We never got out of the car and they gave me small gifts at every stop we went to. We had a lot of fun and I got to drink and be with my closest friends.”

Minter said for others who are also turning 21 during the pandemic, she recommends to stay with their close friends and to focus on health and safety.

“Be safe, that’s the most important,” Minter said. “And second is to have fun; your 21st birthday is something you do once. However, it’s not like you can’t celebrate it when it’s completely safe. You can drink whenever you want for the rest of your life after you turn 21. So it’s not like you have to rush partying and going out.”