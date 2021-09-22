Comets welcome high-level pro runners to cross country practice

“It’s intimidating, but it’s also a really cool experience. I saw Molly walk up, and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ because I follow her on Instagram. I literally am looking at her posts all the time and know about her, and I think that’s a really awesome experience,” Potter said.

She added that having the professional runners there to guide them would work to make the Comets runners work even harder in practice.

“It definitely makes me feel like I’ve got to do a good job in this workout today,” Potter said.

The Comets competed in the George Kyte Classic at Buffalo Park in early September, the team’s first meet. CCC did not bring its entire team to the meet, and thus did not record a team score, but had runners make great gains in their first competition.

Hunt said since the team began practicing in August, he has seen tremendous improvement from his athletes. He said all of this season’s roster contains runners who were already enrolled at CCC before expressing interest in joining the team for the fall season.

Having a surrounding group of highly skilled athletes living in the city is just another advantage he is trying to give his roster.