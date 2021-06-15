Colorado man dies on private rafting trip down Grand Canyon

Park rangers were flown into the location with the park helicopter, and all resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Crocker and one other member of the trip were then flown by helicopter out of the canyon, Baird said. Crocker was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s office.

Hance Rapid is known as one of the larger, and potentially more deadly, rapids on the upper half of the river. It is one that Baird said even seasoned river runners often scout before each run in order to get a look at the rapid and plan their approach before entering. It is not known whether the group scouted the rapid.

"The hydraulics of the river are pretty incredible for that rapid and yesterday, the river is a little lower than normal. It's running about 8,000 cubic feet per second,” Baird said. “[The hole] is definitely one of the biggest features in that rapid as well as just a lot of rocks too, especially on river right.”

It is not known how many other people were on the trip, but besides Crocker and the other member who was flown out, Baird said the trip will continue on its proposed itinerary down the river. There were no other injuries.