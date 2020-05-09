Collegiate wrestling struggling to keep its foothold in the West

Tucson native Roman Bravo Young, who wrestles for powerhouse Penn State, was among the athletes who headed east to compete. Young won four state titles in Arizona and went on to place eighth at the 2019 NCAA Tournament as a true freshman.

SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS

What’s happened?

The reasons are diverse, from Title IX compliance challenges to legislation passed by Power 5 conferences that allowed for cost-of-attendance stipends, thus adding expenses and often making Olympic sports the first casualties. What is happening in the West is symbolic of the decline of the sport at the collegiate level overall.

Because of the stagnant growth in the West, athletes who look to wrestle at the sport’s highest level often have to look elsewhere, including participating at a lower level of wrestling.

ASU has benefited from keeping West Coast talent close to home. Former ASU standout Zahid Valencia was one of the top recruits out of St. John Bosco High School, which is 20 minutes outside of Los Angeles.

In most polls, Valencia was one of the top three ranked recruits in the nation. Valencia finished his career as a two-time NCAA champion for the Sun Devils and a three-time All-American at 174 pounds.