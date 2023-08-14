Lucy Steigler has always been one of Coconino High School's tallest volleyball players, but she still had some growing to do.

Steigler spent the summer developing her game, especially the mental aspect of it, while playing with her Phoenix-based beach volleyball club team, Stealth. By the end of the summer, Steigler, who is now a junior at CHS, made the podium at some large standout tournaments.

Coconino Panthers volleyball coach Scott Dendy said when he saw the photos of Steigler's strong finishes at the beach tourneys, he wasn't surprised to see she wasn't all smiles and satisfaction.

"That kind of talks about her personality a little bit," Dendy said.

Dendy said Steigler has always had the desire to play at a high level -- so much so that it hindered her at a younger age.

She has the height, the agility, the athleticism and knowledge.

“Now," Dendy said, "she has better tools to still have that fire but know how to channel that in a positive way.”

Steigler spent the summer on different beaches working her way to high-level tourneys. She reached the Amateur Athletic Union national championship in Santa Monica, California, in mid-July and finished as part of the runner-up pairing. Only a day later on July 13, she began working her way to a third-place finish at the Beach Volleyball Clubs of America national championship in Hermosa Beach, California.

All through the summer, she spent time playing with different partners and building a mental toughness for a sport full of runs and momentum shifts. She even played tournaments in Washington.

“Just getting out of your head in certain situations, being smart with placing the ball," Steigler said recently about the experience she gained during the summer.

She added: “I usually struggled with that, but I feel like I got better at that during these tournaments with being more mentally strong.”

Dendy said she's become more coachable as well.

“I would say she has had a tremendous amount of growth maybe more in this aspect of the game than in her actually playing. Her freshman year, I would say, that was not one of her strong suits," Dendy said. "But this experience of really diving into beach club and seeing some of these top-tier athletes who are going on to play NCAA, and them having that ambition, I think it’s really humbled her and she’s much more open to coaching and just realizing where she is at in the grand scheme of things, compared to when she was a freshman.”

Steigler played beach volleyball for the Panthers her freshman year on varsity, moving around between the fours and fives pairings. She decided she wanted to dig deeper into the sport as her passion for it grew.

“I love beach a lot more,” Steigler said, comparing it to indoor.

So she started playing club beach volleyball in Phoenix.

“By the time her sophomore year came around, she had a tremendous amount of growth and basically jumped from, I think she was playing with some of our fives her freshman year to potentially playing in the ones with Hope [Williamson],” Dendy said.

She finished her sophomore year with a 7-4 record overall, playing mostly at the threes and producing a 6-3 record while in the slot.

Steigler said playing in the larger beach tournaments made for tougher competition compared to the high school season.

“It’s a lot more competitive because they are training more for beach and not just for indoor," she said.

Steigler and Dendy are joining forces this fall, with Dendy taking over as the indoor head coach this season. But Dendy is already thinking of ways he can use Steigler when the beach season comes around.

"She really has a better understanding of the game than anybody else, so this year I will really lean on her to be like another coach, a leader," he said.