Coconino volleyball falls to Prescott in five sets

After sweeping Mingus Union Thursday, the Coconino Panthers volleyball team hit the court in front of their home fans once again, this time to face No. 19 Prescott Saturday at home.
This game was competitive from beginning to end, with both teams exchanging momentum and scoring runs in a five-setter. Coconino found itself down, 2-1, and although the Panthers were able to force the game into a tie-breaking fifth set, they came up just short as the Badgers went on to take the win 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 20-25, and 15-13.
Set one saw Coconino setter Brooke Parker, whose team is now 3-2 overall all within the Grand Canyon Region get hot early and help lead her team. Parker tallied two kills, two serving aces, one assist and a great block at the net in the set alone.
There were some questionable calls by the referees against both teams throughout the game, but the definitive call was on a ball that was called in, and gave the Panthers the final point and the set-one win 25-20. The Badgers bench was clearly upset about the decision, but the call stood and the match moved on to set two.
The Panthers started to stumble a bit in set two, mental errors and missed chances to capitalize on a lackadaisical Badgers defense hurt them in the long run. Parker was able to add four more kills to her running tally in set two, and after a quiet first set from Panthers outside hitter RiKenna Curtis, she was able to get involved with the offense by getting four kills of her own in the game.
Coconino was down 2-1, and had to find a way to battle back in order to force a fifth set against Prescott. The Panthers rode the hot hand of Curtis, as she continued to find holes in the Badgers defense. She recorded eight kills in set three, and five kills in the fourth, leading the way as her team looked to steal the win in set five.
As soon as the final stanza began, the Panthers were in trouble, as Prescott went on an 8-0 scoring run to start. Coconino was forced to take multiple timeouts to try to figure out a game plan.
The Panthers refused to quit and went on a 6-0 scoring run of their own, and got to a 14-13 deficit. It was too little too late for Coconino, as Prescott was finally able to shut the door and take the match.
Panthers head coach Serena Wallace said after the game that her team just needs to keep believing in each other and realize that they can come back stronger after this performance.
“I think the message is getting behind each other sooner and realizing that when we’re serious and passionate we can take over,” she said. “It’s just about trying to get them to be confident in that and respond quicker.”
The Panthers will attempt to get back on track Monday, when they travel to Kingman to face No. 27 Lee Williams (4-6, 3-5 4A Grand Canyon).
