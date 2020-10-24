Coconino volleyball falls to Prescott in five sets

After sweeping Mingus Union Thursday, the Coconino Panthers volleyball team hit the court in front of their home fans once again, this time to face No. 19 Prescott Saturday at home.

This game was competitive from beginning to end, with both teams exchanging momentum and scoring runs in a five-setter. Coconino found itself down, 2-1, and although the Panthers were able to force the game into a tie-breaking fifth set, they came up just short as the Badgers went on to take the win 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 20-25, and 15-13.

Set one saw Coconino setter Brooke Parker, whose team is now 3-2 overall all within the Grand Canyon Region get hot early and help lead her team. Parker tallied two kills, two serving aces, one assist and a great block at the net in the set alone.

There were some questionable calls by the referees against both teams throughout the game, but the definitive call was on a ball that was called in, and gave the Panthers the final point and the set-one win 25-20. The Badgers bench was clearly upset about the decision, but the call stood and the match moved on to set two.