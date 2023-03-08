Friends of Flagstaff’s Future (F3) is concerned about the financial impacts to the Flagstaff community for the proposed Northern Arizona Hospital (NAH) relocation. In 2021, NAH announced their desire to build a new regional hospital and adjacent “health & wellness village” just north of Fort Tuthill.

NAH is nearing completion of the required City applications for Phase 1 of the project which includes rezoning of 98 acres to allow for the building of a new ambulatory center and a 751,000 square foot hospital that includes a tower up to 160 feet in height. Phase 2 of the project will come later and is composed of rezoning for the adjacent “health and wellness village” and for 270-315 dwelling units, as well as commercial and industrial/research uses.

As a part of the City’s process, NAH is required to complete a specific plan, and a Development Agreement that will outline NAH’s financial commitments to the City to pay their fair share of the related infrastructure costs associated with building the hospital in this location.

It’s our view that, in order to qualify for rezoning approval by City Council, NAH must make significant written financial commitments to the City in their Development Agreement to pay a fair share of costs related to the placement and operation of the proposed hospital in this location (Phase 1) and “wellness village,” etc. (Phase 2). Financial commitments from NAH must be in alignment with the City’s requests and needs, and should not unduly impact City finances or be a burden to the tax-paying public.

Infrastructure costs for a new hospital in this location include the $45M dollar road widening of Beulah Avenue south of University Heights Drive to the JW Powell bridge (the City & NAH are hoping to receive a Federal grant to cover all of this cost), and a very significant expansion of City fire services required to adequately fight a fire in the (up to) 160-foot tall hospital tower (note: the tallest building in Flagstaff currently is about 85 feet).

The fire chief recently told City Council that necessary fire service coverage requires the purchase of a taller ladder truck and a new fire station to house this ladder truck for $9.5M, an additional $2.4M in related operations and maintenance, as well as an unreported dollar amount for 12 or more additional EMS and other personnel needed on a daily basis.

The proposed new hospital is located within an Urban Activity Center, and, according to Flagstaff’s Regional Plan, the provision of public transit is required. F3 was therefore surprised to learn in December that NAH has chosen not to provide funding for a reasonable portion of the $1.2 million annual costs for a new public transit route.

The City must provide equitable access to healthcare, including for those without a vehicle. In addition, Flagstaff’s commitment to reach carbon neutrality in seven years time requires the increased use of public transit and multi-modal transportation to reduce vehicle miles traveled and carbon emissions. Public transit to the proposed new hospital must be provided.

Beyond commitment to infrastructure costs, F3 wants to see NAH commit to design, build, and operate the hospital and ambulatory center in a manner that aligns as closely as possible with Flagstaff’s Carbon Neutrality Plan. And, F3 wants a written commitment to fund and produce a community-driven plan for the re-purposing and redevelopment of the existing hospital campus that ensures benefits to the Flagstaff community.

The proposed hospital move and associated development on NAH-owned land would be the first of what will be significant development in this area (and is in alignment with our Regional Plan). The City of Flagstaff has no mechanism in place to spread the costs of growth to other developers who will build in the adjacent areas in the future. We understand that this is a significant limitation and a systemic issue with the City’s current means of managing growth. Nevertheless, we don’t believe it should fall to taxpayers to pay for the public infrastructure costs.

The decision by NAH to not fund a reasonable portion of the public transit costs increases F3’s concerns that NAH may not commit to paying a reasonable and significant portion of the other necessary costs of this project. We don’t want to see Flagstaff citizens burdened with more than $57M in public infrastructure costs as a result of the hospital move.

The Flagstaff Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, March 22, at 4 p.m. at City Hall Chambers (211 W. Aspen Ave.) and Wednesday, April 12, at 4 p.m. at the City of Flagstaff Aquaplex Community Meeting Room (1702 N 4th St.).

The public hearings are to consider the adoption of a Specific Plan for the development of 172.62 acres, and a proposed amendment to rezone 63.18 acres from Rural Residential (RR) and Estate Residential (ER) to Highway Commercial (HC) and 35.21 acres from RR and ER to Public Facilities (PF). The Specific Plan and Rezoning will allow for the development of a new regional hospital and ambulatory care facility and support a larger Health Village and a broad mix of commercial, retail, research and housing opportunities in a future rezoning.