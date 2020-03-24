Coconino receives F for social distancing based off GPS data

Coconino County residents aren't social distancing to the level of residents in other Arizona counties in response to the coronavirus. That's according to analysts from the company Unacast, which gave Coconino County residents an F rating Tuesday.

The company, which tracks GPS data, reviewed what that data showed about who was staying home and who wasn’t, primarily by looking at any changes in the number of miles traveled by residents.

The data show that between March 1 and March 21, the number of miles traveled by Coconino County residents fell by only 7%.

Overall, the state of Arizona received a B rating from the company, seeing about a 34% reduction in the average distance traveled by residents.

But most of those reductions occurred in Maricopa, Pima and Graham counties.

Maricopa County, which received an A rating, saw a 42% reduction in the number of miles traveled by residents between the beginning of the month and the end of last week.