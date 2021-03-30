Coconino Panthers softball team gets first win of the season

It has been a tough start to the season for the Coconino Panthers softball team. All of their first three games were road losses, failing to get a game in town due to weather.
The 4A Panthers came home and got back on track with a 10-0, run-rule win over the 4A Bradshaw Mountain Bears. The Panthers get to 1-3 after a slow start to the spring.
The Panthers showed both the ability to play small ball as well as hit with power, tallying five stolen bases on the day and capitalizing on wild pitches and passed balls while also collecting four extra base hits. The Panthers showed off some power with two home runs.
Tuesday's game was a showcase for the Panther freshmen, starting with a stellar performance from pitcher Hannah Thornsley. She pitched six innings, allowed zero runs on five hits while only walking two batters and striking out 11 on the day. She got the scoring started for the Panthers as well, going 1 for 2 with an RBI single in the bottom of the first.
“Hannah is doing really well right now -- this was her best performance pitching for us in the four games we have had so far,” Panthers manager Kimberly Dennis said. “She had control of the game, and then hitting she’s been one of our leaders making contact, moving runners and putting in quality at-bats. She has brought a bunch of leadership while only being a freshman.”
Two other freshmen for the Panthers made their presence felt in the win as well, with third baseman Samantha Rodriguez and catcher Alyssa Fockler both hitting home runs. Rodriguez had a solo shot and Fockler a three-run blast that ended the game and sealed the win for the Panthers.
Dennis was candid when asked about the display of power, saying that she expects it from her batters and was really happy to see them perform well in today’s game.
“Alyssa has been struggling so it was really good to see her just relax and hit like she knows how,” Dennis said. “That was probably a feel-good moment for her cause she has been frustrated recently. Sam is just a really good power hitter. She’s been hitting some really good line drives and got some air under that one. We do expect good at-bats from those girls.”
Dennis also said how it felt great to get the first win of the season for her squad.
“It feels great, we were close in a couple of the other games and just fell short,” Dennis said. “But these girls have been battling and it just feels great, it has been a long time obviously.”
It has been just under two years since the Panthers have been able to play a softball game on their own field, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the team to shut down last year when all of spring sports were stopped early.