Coconino Panthers softball team gets first win of the season

Two other freshmen for the Panthers made their presence felt in the win as well, with third baseman Samantha Rodriguez and catcher Alyssa Fockler both hitting home runs. Rodriguez had a solo shot and Fockler a three-run blast that ended the game and sealed the win for the Panthers.

Dennis was candid when asked about the display of power, saying that she expects it from her batters and was really happy to see them perform well in today’s game.

“Alyssa has been struggling so it was really good to see her just relax and hit like she knows how,” Dennis said. “That was probably a feel-good moment for her cause she has been frustrated recently. Sam is just a really good power hitter. She’s been hitting some really good line drives and got some air under that one. We do expect good at-bats from those girls.”

Dennis also said how it felt great to get the first win of the season for her squad.

“It feels great, we were close in a couple of the other games and just fell short,” Dennis said. “But these girls have been battling and it just feels great, it has been a long time obviously.”