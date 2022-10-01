Coconino Panthers outlast Prospectors for 28-21 victory behind French brothers

The Coconino Panthers football team took a drive down 1-17 Friday night to take on the undefeated Apache Junction High School Prospectors. After a scoreless first quarter, Panthers running back Cooper French completed a 4-yard touchdown that would be the start of a 28-21 Panther victory.

With about a minute left in the half, Apache Junction scored to tie the game 7-7 with a 6-yard touchdown by senior Dane Fidler.

On the first drive of the second half of the 4A Conference contest, Enoch Watson connected on a 35- yard touchdown to Bridger French put the Panthers back on top, 14-7.

“I can't say enough about the kid [Enoch Watson]… I'm really proud of him making the run in the open field and noticing everybody covering him and getting the first down for us as well” Panthers coach Mike Lapsley said.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Panthers, who improved to 2-2 and handed the Prospectors their first loss of the season while holding the hosts to a season-low point total.

Keeping their lead, the older of the French brothers, Cooper, ran to the Prospectors 6 for 1 yard and on the next drive, Bridger French continued to run the ball, scoring a 6-yard touchdown with 5:39 left in the third quarter bringing the score to 21-7.

To start the fourth quarter, at 11:53, just like his brother, Cooper French would bring in the last touchdown for Coconino on a 6-yard drive to give Coconino yet again a 21-point lead. In the last two games, when having a 21-point lead, Coconino has ended up falling to their opponents so the last quarter was crucial.

Apache Junction would score twice in the final 10 minutes of game.

“We needed that one ... " Panthers coach Mike Lapsley said. "Obviously we got a lot to work on, but I'm just proud of the guys for keeping their body language up and their excitement up and the momentum up, and it paid off in the end."