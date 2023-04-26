Forest managers are planning several prescribed fires over the coming weeks across the Coconino National Forest while weather conditions are favorable, according to a press release.

The seasonal prescribed burns are set to begin this week on the Flagstaff Ranger District with the Horseshoe Burn Project.

The Horseshoe project covers 1,016 acres north of the San Francisco Peaks. During the burn smoke impacts will be felt southwest of the burn site. Later in the evening, smoke impacts will shift to the northeast. There are no anticipated road or trail closures due to the project.

Prescribed burns are always dependent upon weather and wind conditions, as well as approval from Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ). The public can view approved prescribed burns on ADEQ’s website at smoke.azdeq.gov. Coconino National Forest burns begin with the designator “COF.”

During prescribed burns, smoke will be visible from several areas across the forest. Forest managers ask the public to refrain from contacting dispatch or 911 to report prescribed burn smoke so lines can remain open for emergencies.