The Coconino National Forest has released an updated Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM) used to view forest roads, trails and areas open to motor vehicle use.

Even as the new map is released, many forest roads across the region remain closed due to remaining snowpack and damage sustained this winter.

The 2023 version of the MVUM includes new information regarding camping and campfire restrictions in the forests around Flagstaff. It also includes updates to several roads and trails in both the Flagstaff and Red Rock ranger districts for improved on-the-ground accuracy.

The MVUM is free to the public and is reissued each year. Hard copies can be obtained by visiting any Coconino National Forest office.

Digital versions of the map are also available on the Coconino National Forest website.

Forest visitors can also propose changes to motor vehicle access or submit comments regarding the map by emailing comments-southwestern-coconino@usda.gov.