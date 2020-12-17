Coconino NF might add three monitoring stations to Lake Mary Watershed

The Coconino National Forest announced it is reviewing a proposal to add three water monitoring stations to measure the inflow to the Lake Mary Watershed.
The monitoring stations are being suggested to better manage water usage and measure inflow to the lakes at Walnut Creek and Howard Draw, the third would measure outflow to Walnut Canyon. An amendment to the current special use permit the City of Flagstaff has is needed to make the changes. The current permit isn’t going to expire until 2036.
The permit will authorize placement of measuring devices but will not authorize the removal of any vegetation. Each installation covers approximately two-square yards.
Due to the small nature of the project, Coconino National Forest officials don’t expect the process will require a larger environmental review which is required of larger federal projects.
