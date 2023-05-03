The Coconino National Forest will begin selling 2023 season firewood permits this week, Forest officials announced.

Permits can first be purchased on Friday, May 5 while collection may begin the following day.

Purchases can be made over the phone or in-person using check or credit card at any of the below Coconino NF offices:

Forest Supervisor’s Office: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (928-527-3600, 1824 S. Thompson St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001)

Flagstaff Ranger Station: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (928-526-0866, 5075 N. Hwy 89, Flagstaff, AZ 86004)

Red Rock Ranger Station: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (928-203-2900, 8375 AZ-179, Sedona, AZ 86351)

Mogollon Rim Ranger Station: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday (928-477-2255, 8738 Ranger Road, Happy Jack, AZ, 86024)

In addition to a method of payment, purchasers should be prepared to provide their name, address, phone number, type of identification and identification number, the names of any additional cutters, credit card information, the type of wood and number of cords desired.

The minimum cost for a permit is $20, with a maximum purchase of 12 cords per household. Permits allow for the cutting of down and dead wood or standing wood that meets certain criteria in specified areas. The cost for oak, aspen, juniper and maple will be $5 per cord, and the cost for pine and mixed conifer will be $2.50 per cord.

Forest officials predict that there will be many visitors and phone calls during the first few weeks of permit sales. They ask members of the public to be patient and realize there is limited staffing fielding a large volume of requests. In-person purchases will be prioritized over phone calls.

For those ordering over the phone, permits and associated load tags will be mailed to purchasers, along with a receipt and a firewood guide that includes cutting instructions and a map. Purchasers are required to sign and date the permit in the permittee line as soon as it is received.

More information regarding firewood permits and processes is available online at coconinonationalforest.us.

Purchasing by mailed check:

If purchasing by check, send a written request by mail to any of the offices previously mentioned, to the attention of “Timber Permits.” The written request should include your name, address, phone number, type of identification and identification number, the names of any additional cutters, the type of wood and number of cords desired. Your written request must be signed and dated, as well as include your check payment for the exact amount of cords being purchased — as long as the minimum of $20 is met.

Forest roads and other precautions

Unless specified elsewhere in the permit or on its accompanying map, or identified as prohibited, motorized off-road travel is authorized to access and load firewood. The permit does not authorize motorized cross-country travel to scout for firewood, but it does authorize off-road vehicle use by the most direct route in and out of the area to accomplish firewood retrieval. Please exercise caution when driving off-road and avoid resource damage.

The Coconino NF now has GPS-enabled firewood maps for smartphones, tablets and Garmin GPS devices, which may be used as a supplement to the firewood guide issued with each permit.

Firewood cutters should be aware chainsaws can throw sparks and ignite grasses and brush, so please take care when cutting firewood. Always carry a shovel and a fire extinguisher or water in case of a fire start. Additionally, all chainsaws must be equipped with a stainless-steel spark arrestor screen. As the season continues, cutters need to ensure they are aware of any fire restrictions by checking local Forest Service information.

Free use firewood areas

There are currently no free-use firewood areas designated for the 2023 season, but areas may be designated at a later point. Please visit coconinonationalforest.us throughout the season for updated information.

Other permit info

Additional forest and district permit programs such as Wildings, Post, Poles or House logs and Post and Stays will also be open for sale.