Coconino National Forests responds to small blaze near Highway 180
Coconino National Forests responds to small blaze near Highway 180

Eight acre fire off of Hwy 180

 Adrian Skabelund

Coconino National Forest responded to a small wildfire west of Highway 180, about 5 miles past of Snowbowl Road on Friday.

By press time, the cause of the fire, which seems to have begun around 1:30 p.m., is not known. It is, however, under investigation, according to the Coconino National Forest.

Three fire engines and several other firefighting vehicles responded to the blaze, including one from the Summit Fire Department and the Silver State Hotshots.

Fire lines were dug to hem the blaze in and just before 4 p.m. the fire was holding at about 8 acres.

The Silver State Hotshots are a Bureau of Land Management crew from Carson City, Nevada, that have been temporarily stationed in Flagstaff.

