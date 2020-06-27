Coconino National Forests responds to small blaze near Highway 180

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coconino National Forest responded to a small wildfire west of Highway 180, about 5 miles past of Snowbowl Road on Friday.

By press time, the cause of the fire, which seems to have begun around 1:30 p.m., is not known. It is, however, under investigation, according to the Coconino National Forest.

Three fire engines and several other firefighting vehicles responded to the blaze, including one from the Summit Fire Department and the Silver State Hotshots.

Fire lines were dug to hem the blaze in and just before 4 p.m. the fire was holding at about 8 acres.

The Silver State Hotshots are a Bureau of Land Management crew from Carson City, Nevada, that have been temporarily stationed in Flagstaff.

