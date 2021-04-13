Coconino National Forest selling firewood permits this week

The Coconino National Forest began selling firewood permits for the 2021 season starting Monday, and cutting season will begin Saturday, according to a media release.
Purchases can be made by credit card over the phone, or by check through the mail. Purchasers using a credit card should call any of the ranger stations or the Forest Supervisor’s office during the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday or Friday.
- Forest Supervisor’s Office, 928-527-3600
1824 S. Thompson Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
- Flagstaff Ranger Station, 928-526-0866
5057 N. Hwy 89, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
- Mogollon Rim Ranger Station, 928-477-2255
8738 Ranger Road, Happy Jack, AZ 86024
- Red Rock Ranger Station, 928-203-2900
P.O. Box 20429, Sedona, AZ 86341
The minimum cost for a permit is $20, with a maximum purchase of 12 cords per household. Permits allow for the cutting of down and dead wood, or standing wood that meets certain criteria in specified areas. The cost for oak, aspen, juniper and maple will be $5 per cord, and the cost for pine and mixed conifer will be $2.50 per cord.
Permits and associated load tags will be mailed to purchasers, along with a receipt and a firewood guide that includes cutting instructions and a map.
If purchasing by check, residents should send a written request by mail to any of the offices listed above. The written request should include your name, address, phone number, type of identification and identification number, the names of any additional cutters, the type of wood and number of cords desired. Your written request must be signed and dated, as well as include your check payment for the exact amount of cords being purchased.
Most of the forest roads across the national forest are currently closed but should be opening up within the next two weeks. Motorists should keep from causing damage and ruts to roads that are soft and muddy.
Firewood cutters should be aware chainsaws can throw sparks and ignite grasses and brush, and the National Forest asks cutters to take care when cutting firewood. As the season continues, cutters need to ensure they are aware of any fire restrictions by checking local Forest Service information.
There are currently no free-use firewood areas designated for the 2021 season, but areas may be designated at a later point.
