Coconino National Forest selling firewood permits this week

Permits and associated load tags will be mailed to purchasers, along with a receipt and a firewood guide that includes cutting instructions and a map.

If purchasing by check, residents should send a written request by mail to any of the offices listed above. The written request should include your name, address, phone number, type of identification and identification number, the names of any additional cutters, the type of wood and number of cords desired. Your written request must be signed and dated, as well as include your check payment for the exact amount of cords being purchased.

Most of the forest roads across the national forest are currently closed but should be opening up within the next two weeks. Motorists should keep from causing damage and ruts to roads that are soft and muddy.

Firewood cutters should be aware chainsaws can throw sparks and ignite grasses and brush, and the National Forest asks cutters to take care when cutting firewood. As the season continues, cutters need to ensure they are aware of any fire restrictions by checking local Forest Service information.

There are currently no free-use firewood areas designated for the 2021 season, but areas may be designated at a later point.

