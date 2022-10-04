Coconino National Forest reviewing, seeking input on $40 million post-fire flood mitigation projects

Wheels are turning on the Coconino National Forest as the Forest Service has begun reviewing post-fire flood mitigation proposals from the Coconino County Flood Control District.

These proposals encapsulate dozens of “on-forest” mitigation features designed to reduce flood impacts to private land and watershed resources in and around the Tunnel Fire and Pipeline Fire burn scars. The flood control district estimates that these projects will cost roughly $40 million — a sum being pursued through emergency funding and other avenues of federal support. The Coconino National Forest is seeking public input on these project proposals through Friday, October 7.

As part of the federally mandated National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), any project proposal on national forest must go through an extensive review process that includes public consultation.

“We’re looking for blind spots,” said Coconino National Forest NEPA coordinator Mike Dechter. While the Forest Service is conducting its own internal review of potential project impacts, Dechter said they “want to know from people if they see any substantial concerns from the proposed project that we're doing, whether it's a concern related to wildlife or cultural resources, or possibly watershed impacts.”

The proposed projects span two main areas divided by Highway 89. Those east of Highway 89 primarily deal with “repairing and stabilizing major erosion that occurs from the floods,” Dechter said. This includes the maintenance of existing channels in the Girls Ranch Road and Copeland ditch areas, removal of sediment from Cinder Lake, and construction or repair of berms in the Government Tank and Cinder Lake Landfill areas.

Dechter said the proposed projects in this area will both “clean out” and add capacity to the existing mitigations features. These projects have also got a head start compared to their west side counterparts.

Projects west of Highway 89 address “all of the drainages coming off the east side of the mountain,” as well as the Schultz Creek drainage, Dechter said. Many of these projects will build upon flood mitigation features that were put into place above downslope communities following the 2010 Schultz Fire, while others introduce new mitigation such as alluvial fan restoration.

Like their east side counterparts, the focus is on stabilizing eroding drainages and creating opportunities for flood waters to slow down and spread out, thereby minimizing the amount of sediment and debris that flows downstream.

Together, Dechter said these projects amount to a round of mitigations more comprehensive and “widespread” than anything that has been done previously.

On-forest mitigations have been described as vital pieces of greater flood control systems by county and forest officials, but they will take some time to complete. Once the NEPA review process is finished, it will likely take “several construction seasons” to fully complete these projects, Dechter said.

In the case of projects slated for the Schultz Creek drainage, there is an added constraint of having to work around seasonal restrictions enforced under the Endangered Species Act that protect the mating habits of Mexican spotted owl populations in the area.

Funding will also impact the timeline, Dechter said. According to publicly available project documents, “Simultaneous construction of all projects could be possible given a high amount of funding,” but more likely is that funding sources will come in piecemeal. With this in mind, the Forest Service and the county has designated some mitigations as priorities over others, with those “near private property” or servicing particularly vulnerable watersheds rising to the top of the list.

The Coconino County Flood Control District is the party responsible for procuring funding for these projects, and according to director Lucinda Andreani, they are “tackling this on two fronts.”

“One is at the federal level,” Andreani said, “working hand in hand with senators and congressmen, all current offices, to continue to identify and move forward appropriations for funding these programs.” To that end, the county requested $150 million in funding during a meeting with congressional partners earlier this year, funds that could be dispensed through specific federal programs, supplemental bills, or other means.

“They'll likely be a continuing resolution soon,” Andreani said.

The second front is the “local and regional level” where the flood control district has been working directly with the Forest Service to put in applications for funding through their department.

“There is also potentially disaster relief money coming through the Forest Service,” Andreani reported.

While a specific funding mechanism has yet to be identified, both the flood control district and the Coconino National Forest are in agreement that it’s best to get the jump on the review process.

“We're all assuming the money will be forthcoming,” Andreani said. “We'll be ready to mobilize when it does.”

There are two ways to provide input:

Via email: comments-southwestern-coconino@usda.gov

Via postal mail: Attn: Mike Dechter, Coconino National Forest, 1824 S. Thompson St. Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Comments received will be considered project public record and will be made available for public inspection.

For information regarding the proposed projects or planning process, contact Dechter at 928-527-3416.