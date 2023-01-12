Coconino National Forest proposes change to fire and camping restrictions around Flagstaff

In an effort to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire, the Coconino National Forest has proposed significant changes to its camping and campfire restriction policy.

The proposed changes would include year-round camping bans in key areas as well as temporary widespread motor vehicle restrictions during times of heightened fire risk. While there remains concerns for how the proposal will impact unsheltered populations that live in the Coconino National Forest, Flagstaff city leadership has expressed general support in the changes.

Should changes be adopted, new restrictions are expected to take effect in April.

Following the 2022 fire season, in which the Tunnel and Pipeline fires wreaked havoc on the Flagstaff community, there was significant public outcry for tighter fire restrictions on the Coconino National Forest. Experts have generally agreed that rising temperatures, extended drought and a forest loaded with fuel by historic fire suppression have created perfect-storm conditions for a wildfire that could pose existential threats to the City of Flagstaff.

The new set of proposals is designed to “address the immediate concern for future large human-caused wildfires and are part of a long-term risk reduction strategy focused on forest health and resiliency,” forest officials stated.

“In taking a hard look at everything the Flagstaff Ranger District could do to reduce risk from human-caused wildfire, we found it necessary to consider additional steps during the hotter and drier part of the year,” said Deputy Ranger Nick Mustoe. “Our top priority is the safety of our communities, and we’re confident that these proposed changes balance community safety with public land access.”

The proposal consists of two major components. The first is increasing the boundaries of a year-round camping and fire ban adjacent the City of Flagstaff. The new boundary would encompass much of the Dry Lake Hills area south of the San Francisco Peaks, a select area near the Cinder Hills OHV area and a swath of land north of Walnut Canyon National Monument.

The second component would be the enforcement of a motorized vehicle ban that would take effect during stage 2 fire restrictions, which typically begin in mid-June and last about a month. This motorized vehicle ban would cover the entirety of the Kachina Peaks Wilderness and Mount Elden area, as well as Pumphouse Wash near Kachina Village and the forest between Lake Mary and Walnut Canyon.

While the motorized vehicle ban might seem extreme to some, “The fact of the matter is about 98% of our fires start within a stone’s throw of a motor vehicle,” said District Ranger Matt McGrath. “By keeping motor vehicles out of this area during that time of increased fire danger, that gives us a much better opportunity to prevent a catastrophic fire on the west side of the Peaks.”

McGrath clarified that Snowbowl Road and the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort would stay open and be allowed to function normally under the proposed motorized vehicle restrictions. Trail heads would also stay open and be accessible non-motorized travel, including hikers, bikers and horse riders.

Extension of the year-round camping ban is an effort to improve the effectiveness of existing fire bans in key areas -- which McGrath says are difficult to enforce.

“Both of our probably human-caused fires last year started in areas that have permanent fire restrictions," McGrath said. “Some people are just going to do things that they ought not do.”

Compared to enforcing bans against campfires, which may be lit late at night or in areas not visible to forest officials, enforcing camping restrictions is more realistic, McGrath said.

“I won’t say it’s easy for us to enforce,” he said. “But closing gates and keeping people off of roads is easier than us patrolling every road and finding every illegal camper or illegal campfire.”

The issue, however, is that the forests around Flagstaff and some key areas that would be impacted by the ban are home to people who cannot afford housing elsewhere.

“A long-term problem we all share in this community is that a lot of unsheltered folks live on the forest because they don’t really have many other options,” McGrath said. “We need to ask how we can be understanding and respectful of them as humans trying to get by while also trying to protect the Peaks and the community from catastrophic fire.”

When forest officials presented the proposal to Flagstaff City Council, many members shared these concerns.

“There are two sides to every coin, and there’s going to be a population that is already marginalized who are going to be impacted disproportionately by some of these decisions,” said Vice Mayor Austin Aslan. “I would ask that you continue to have a special sensitivity to that.”

The discussion turned to what kind of planning or public outreach could be done to make sure that unsheltered people affected by the proposed bans would have access to other options.

“It’s a community issue,” said Councilmember Deborah Harris, who added that it seemed unfair to ask the Forest Service to act alone in finding solutions for unsheltered populations living in fire-sensitive areas.

“All of us have to do this,” she said.

To that end, Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett urged exploration of what kind of agreements could be made with local nonprofits to create a shelter plan for those displaced under the proposed restrictions. Councilmember Lori Matthews, who has significant experience with Flagstaff Shelter Services and founded nonprofit Anew Living, noted that emergency shelter networks were well established, but not necessarily in this case of long-term displacement.

“I think we’ll have forest closures from now until forever,” Matthews said. “I think we should have a handshake agreement with nonprofits.”

According to City Manager Greg Clifton, the city does have shelter plans for “emergent situations,” but it was unclear whether this planning would effectively address the concerns related to the fire restriction proposal.

Daggett requested that the plans be made to available to city council for review.

Concerns notwithstanding, city leadership and staff generally voiced in favor of the Forest Service proposal.

“We think it makes a lot of sense,” said Paul Oltrogge, city wildland fire manager. “It speaks to the realities we all deal with of living in a fire-dependent ecosystem and a city that is always going to be dealing with fire.”