Coconino National Forest opens areas for permitted wood collection

The Coconino National Forest will open three free-use wood collection areas on the Flagstaff Ranger District starting Sept. 1.

The three free-use areas are as follows:

• Hart Prairie area: Located 15 miles north of Flagstaff along Highway 180, off Forest Road (FR) 151. Ponderosa pieces can be collected, and there are roughly 20 cords of wood in the area.

• Highway 180 area: Located 17 miles north of Flagstaff along Highway 180, off FR 9004K. Only felled and limbed ponderosa pine logs may be collected. Roughly 20-30 logs are in the area.

• A1 area: Located 5 miles west of Flagstaff and north of Interstate 40 on FR 506. Only dead and down ponderosa pine may be collected -- which includes slash piles from a recent timber sale contract. There are roughly half a dozen slash piles in the area, each containing about 15 to 20 logs. There are logs located around the slash piles as well.

Signs identifying the free use areas will be clearly posted.

Interested parties must possess a free-use permit to collect and cut firewood. Permits can be obtained by calling the Coconino National Forest Supervisor’s Office at 928-527-3600 or the Flagstaff Ranger District at 928-526-0866.

