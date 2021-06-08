Coconino National Forest moves to stage 2 fire restrictions

As the National Forest continues to respond to the Slate Fire, forest officials announced additional fire restrictions across the Coconino National Forest.

The forest has been under stage 1 fire restrictions since May 14, which prohibits campfires across the forest and limits them to developed campsites only. But with warmer and drier weather expected to continue, officials announced the Coconino National Forest would move to stage 2 fire restrictions starting Friday.

On June 11, the public will only be allowed to use camp stoves when within the national forest. Any fire or the use of charcoal, coal, smudge pots and wood stoves is banned.

Smoking is also banned unless you are inside a vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.

During the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine that may cause a fire is also not allowed. Likewise, the use of explosives, blasting, welding, or any other kind of torch with an open flame is prohibited.