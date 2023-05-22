Forest managers are keeping an eye on a small fire within the Red Rock Ranger District, the Coconino National Forest announced Monday afternoon.

Smoke from the fire, currently just a quarter-acre in size, was reported Saturday, but poor weather and the remote area the fire is located in prevented forest officials from confirming the blaze.

It is located within the Secret Mountain Wilderness area about 4.5 miles west of Slide Rock State Park.

Dubbed the Miller Fire, forest officials report that the blaze is “smoldering at a low intensity in heavy dead and down fuels.” The fire was confirmed at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

“Due to the lack of accessibility and potential thunderstorms, [fire fighters] are monitoring the fire and developing strategic plans,” a media release from the Coconino National Forest stated.

No structures are threatened by the fire, although smoke may be visible, according to the Coconino National Forest.

The fire has also caused no road or trail closures, but forest officials are asking visitors to avoid the fire area.